Syracuse 75, Boston College 61

Freshman forward Tyler Lydon scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds as Syracuse continued its march toward an NCAA berth with its fifth straight win, scoring a 75-61 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over woeful Boston College on Sunday at Boston.

The Orange (18-8, 8-5 ACC) went on a 21-4 second-half run that sent the Eagles (7-18, 0-12) to a program record-tying 12th straight loss and gave Syracuse its eighth win in the last nine games.

Forward Michael Gbinije scored 17 points in his 27th straight double-figure scoring effort for the Orange, while freshman guard Malachi Richardson had 15 points and five assists and guard Trevor Cooney 12 points in the win. Syracuse went 11-for-23 from 3-point range.

The Orange trailed 41-39 when Gbinije hit a 3-pointer to start the run, and then put down a mild Boston College uprising later in the second half with a flurry of treys.

Freshman guard Matt Milon scored 20 of his season-high 25 points in the first half for the Eagles. Center Dennis Clifford, coming off a 14-point, 13-rebound effort against No. 9 North Carolina, had 16 points and eight rebounds and guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins had all 11 of his points in the second half.

Guard Eli Carter, Boston College’s leading scorer, was held to just seven points but did grab a career-high nine rebounds. He is 10-for-30 shooting in the last two games.