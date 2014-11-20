Preview: Syracuse vs. California

There have been plenty of positives in Syracuse’s first two games, but Jim Boeheim loves to focus on what his team can do better. In this case, Boeheim wants to see more aggression and better decision making from freshman point guard Kaleb Joseph, who has scored a total of nine points with 11 assists in the Orange’s first two games. Joseph will be in the spotlight Thursday evening when No. 24 Syracuse takes on California in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden.

“If coach wants me to be aggressive going into Madison Square Garden, that’s what I‘m going to look to do,” Joseph said via Syracuse.com. “I‘m going to attack with a purpose and try to create some havoc.” The other notable freshman for the Orange, forward Chris McCullough, has gotten off to a strong start with averages of 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, while senior center Rakeem Christmas has looked like a totally different player to begin the campaign. California has averaged 92 points in its two victories with sizzling shooting percentages across the board.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-0): After averaging career highs of 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, Christmas has erupted to the tune of 18 points and 12.5 rebounds through the first two contests. One downside for Syracuse has been the 3-point shooting, as its 27.3 percent clip ranks among the worst figures in the ACC. Joseph is not a 3-point shooter at this stage of his career as he has yet to attempt a shot from behind the arc, but Boeheim is hoping for his freshman point guard to limit his turnovers (seven through two games) while setting up Christmas and McCullough for easy baskets.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (2-0): The Bears’ top four scorers are all averaging in double figures and all shooting at least 60 percent from the field on the young season. Junior guard Tyrone Wallace leads the pack at 20 points and 9.5 rebounds despite standing only 6-5. Jordan Matthews (17 points) is 6-for-10 from 3-point range while Dwight Tarwater (10.5) is 5-for-8 from behind the arc, and Cal is shooting 55.8 percent as a team, including 47.2 percent from long range.

TIP-INS

1. Prior to their hot start to the 2014-15 campaign, the last time the Bears had scored 90-plus points in back-to-back games was 2002.

2. This is the third straight season and the fourth time in the last six years that the schools have faced off. The Orange defeated the Bears at last year’s Maui Invitational, 92-81.

3. As a team, Cal has an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 2-to-1 with 44 assists against 23 turnovers.

PREDICTION: California 79, Syracuse 71