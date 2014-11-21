Cal overpowers Syracuse in 2K semifinals

NEW YORK -- In just his third game coaching the California Golden Bears, Cuonzo Martin led his team to a win over one of college basketball’s iconic programs.

Using long-distance shooting as its primary offensive weapon, Cal knocked off No. 23 Syracuse 73-59 in the semifinals of the 2K Classic on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

The Golden Bears sank eight of their 19 3-point attempts (42 percent) and 47.3 percent from the floor overall. Syracuse went 4-for-15 from beyond the arc and shot 37.1 percent on all field-goal attempts.

Cal guard Jordan Mathews scored a game-high 22 points, and backcourt mate Jabari Bird added 16 points. Bird hit four of five 3-point tries. Bears forward David Kravish chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Martin has 127 combined victories in stops at Missouri State, Tennessee and Cal. Coach Jim Boeheim has 950 wins in 39 seasons at Syracuse.

The Golden Bears (3-0) compiled 20 assists on 26 baskets.

“I tell our guys all the time to share the ball,” Martin said. “Don’t worry about individual accolades.”

Cal plays No. 10 Texas (3-0) in the championship game Friday. Iowa (2-1) and Syracuse (2-1) meet in the consolation game. The Orange lost to Cal in the 2K consolation game in 2009.

“I told the guys that when we get back and land in the Bay Area, we just want to be a better team,” said Martin, who was hired in April as Cal’s 16th head coach. “Our guys did a great job of accepting the challenge tonight.”

Freshman point guard Kaleb Joseph and forward Michael Gbinije paced the Orange with 13 points apiece. Joseph committed three of the Orange’s 12 turnovers. Syracuse forward Chris McCullough added 12 points.

Cal maintained a double-digit lead throughout the entire second half. The closest the Orange came was 37-26 with 16:56 to play, but the Bears pulled away with a 10-2 run over the next 1:49. Mathews scored eight points in the burst.

Syracuse turned the ball over four times in the run.

“Coach (Martin) said it’s a 40-minute game,” Mathews said. “At first we were a little stagnant, but once we hit a few jump shots, our confidence increased.”

After two games, Syracuse was averaging 18 offensive rebounds, a statistic in the minds of Martin’s players. Cal limited the Orange to 13 offensive boards Thursday.

“If we kept them off the (offensive) glass, we felt we would have a good chance to win,” Bird said.

Cal was effective in busting the vaunted Syracuse 2-3 zone in the first half by sinking 3-pointers. The Bears led 34-22 at the break.

After Cal missed its first six 3-point attempts, Bird sank all three of his shots from beyond the arc as the Bears went on a 12-0 run to end the half.

Cal took the mostly pro-Orange crowd out of the game early with its unselfish, aggressive play.

“Our fans showed up tonight,” Boeheim said. “We did not.”

He was particularly critical of Joseph, his point guard.

“I think as bad as some of his decisions were tonight, he still has the ability to score,” said Boeheim, “This is a fairly new freshman point guard coming to the Garden. The first time is going to be a difficult experience, and I think that showed tonight.”

NOTES: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim trails only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski in active games among Division I coaches. ... C Rakeem Christmas started for the 112th time in 114 games at Syracuse. He finished with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds. ... Cal’s up-tempo offense is averaging more than 85 points per game.