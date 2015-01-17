Preview: Syracuse at Clemson

Syracuse has won seven games in a row thanks in large part to the stunning transformation of Rakeem Christmas. The senior center scored a career-high 35 points in Tuesday’s overtime win against Wake Forest and is averaging 18.2 - nearly five points higher than his scoring averages from the last three years combined (2.8, 5.1, 5.8). Christmas once again will be the focus of the Orange offense when they hit the road for Saturday’s contest at Clemson.

“If we were in the top 10, (Christmas) would get attention,” Orange coach Jim Boeheim told reporters this week. “He is capable of a big game. If we keep winning, he will get more recognition.” Clemson, meanwhile, is not going to be receiving much recognition nationally unless it quickly snaps out of its current funk. The Tigers scored a season-low 42 points against Virginia on Tuesday and have dropped three of their last four games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SYRACUSE (13-4, 4-0 ACC): While Christmas has been a dominant force all season, Trevor Cooney has started to heat up, knocking down 12-of-23 3-pointers over the last two games. Meanwhile, backcourt mate Kaleb Joseph has been quiet of late, totaling 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting in his last four contests. On the bright side, Joseph is starting to take much better care of the ball, as evidenced by five straight games with exactly one turnover after beginning his Syracuse career with 12 straight multi-turnover performances.

ABOUT CLEMSON (9-7, 1-3): The Tigers rank 280th in the nation in scoring (63.3) and aren’t much better in field-goal percentage (41.7 - 266th nationally). They have only six players who average at least three points per game, including Jaron Blossomgame (13.7) and Damarcus Harrison (10.4). Clemson desperately needs more production out of junior guard Jordan Roper, who was expected to provide quality minutes after averaging 7.9 and 7.4 points the last two seasons, but he has averaged 4.2 points on 26.8 percent shooting - including 7-for-39 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Blossomgame had scored in double figures 12 straight times before managing nine against Virginia.

2. This will be Syracuse’s second game since freshman forward Chris McCullough suffered a torn ACL.

3. Cooney has recorded multiple steals in five straight contests.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 60, Clemson 57