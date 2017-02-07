Syracuse appears to have risen from the dead, but it still faces a long road to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Orange, coming off a huge victory, visit struggling Clemson on Tuesday in an ACC matchup.

The Orange have won four straight games - two of them coming against ranked teams, including Saturday's come-from-behind win against No. 13 Virginia. Syracuse trailed by 12 at halftime before rallying for a 66-62 victory against the nation's top scoring defense. Now the Orange will take aim at a Tigers squad that just gave up 109 points in a loss to Florida State, which previously had not scored 100 points in a game this century. Clemson is also on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the Tigers can't afford for their 3-7 ACC record to get any worse at this point.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT SYRACUSE (14-9, 6-4 ACC): The Orange have beaten four straight postseason-caliber teams in Wake Forest, Florida State, North Carolina State and Virginia, although the four wins have come by a total of 26 points. Tyus Battle and Andrew White III each scored 23 points against Virginia, while no other Orange player totaled more than six points. Tyler Lydon has had a slightly disappointing sophomore season but contributed six points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in Syracuse's latest triumph.

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-9, 3-7): The Tigers have lost seven of their last nine with their only wins in that stretch coming against Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, which have combined for a 6-15 record in league play. Avry Holmes was one of the few bright spots against Florida State, scoring 15 points and improving to 8-of-9 from 3-point range over the last two games. Jaron Blossomgame has scored in double figures in 12 straight games but shot a season-low 36.4 percent (4-of-11) for 11 points in the setback versus the Seminoles.

1. Holmes has not committed a turnover in five of his last six games.

2. Before shooting 7-of-11 versus Virginia, Battle had shot 8-of-26 for 24 total points over the previous three games.

3. Lydon has played every minute over the last five games, including one overtime contest.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Clemson 64