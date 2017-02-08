Battle's 3 at buzzer lifts Syracuse over Clemson

Freshman guard Tyus Battle hit a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer to left Syracuse to an 82-81 victory against Clemson on Tuesday night in an ACC game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson forward Donte Grantham scored on a jumper from the free throw line with seven seconds remaining to give the Tigers an 81-79 lead, but Battle -- who scored only six points on 2 of 7 shooting -- came up big at the end for the Orange.

Syracuse (16-9, 8-4 ACC) won its fifth straight and Tuesday's triumph was the 900th for coach Jim Boeheim.

Guard Andrew White III led Syracuse with 23 points, his fifth consecutive 20-point game. Forwards Tyler Lydon and Taurean Thompson added 17 points and 14 points, respectively, while guard John Gillon scored 13.

Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 20 points for Clemson (13-10, 3-8), which was coming off a 48-point loss at Florida State. Blossomgame has 28 career 20-point games -- the most by an active ACC player, including 11 this season.

Guard Avry Holmes added 13 points for the Tigers while guard Shelton Mitchell, guard Gabe DeVoe and Grantham added 10 points apiece.

Clemson led throughout the first half until White hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Orange a 38-34 lead with 1:27 left. But Clemson closed the half on a 6-0 run for a 40-38 advantage at the break.

The Tigers led by as many as nine points with 7:28 left, but a 13-5 run closed the gap, and a 3-point shot by White pushed the Orange ahead 77-76 with 1:47 left.

Syracuse improved to 2-2 against Clemson since joining the ACC in 2013-14.