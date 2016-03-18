Preview: Syracuse vs. Dayton

(Updated: ADDS TV, TIME)

Despite losses in five of its last six games, No. 10 Syracuse is back in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 Dayton in the first round of the Midwest Region on Friday at St. Louis. The Orange, who were ineligible for the tournament last year, endured an up-and-down season, posting a pair of winning streaks of at least five games and a pair of losing streaks of at least three games.

Syracuse does not lack for weapons, as it has senior Michael Gbinije, freshman Malachi Richardson and freshman Tyler Lydon among five players who play better than 30 minutes per game. Gbinije, who was named to the All-ACC second team, averages close to 18 points while shooting 40 percent from 3-point territory and Lydon has been even better from beyond the arc for a team that is not afraid to hoist 3-point attempts. The Orange have attempted 776 treys this season, good for 37th in the nation. The Flyers won nine straight games at one point this season, but followed that with a 4-4 mark in their last eight games, including a loss to Saint Joseph’s in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

TV: 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT SYRACUSE (19-13): The story of the game for the Orange will be defense and whether it can contain Dayton’s 3-point shooting like it has for most of its opponents. Only 10 teams in the country have limited the opposition to a lower 3-point percentage than Syracuse, which held 17 teams to under 30 percent from beyond the arc this season. “I thought we could make this (NCAA Tournament) because we’ve got good wins,” coach Jim Boeheim told the media. “This is probably the happiest I’ve been on Selection Sunday since I’ve been coaching.”

ABOUT DAYTON (25-7): Like Syracuse, the Flyers have four players who score in double figures, led by the duo of Charles Cooke and Dyshawn Pierre. Cooke, a member of the All-Atlantic 10 first team and defensive team, averages 15.7 points and six rebounds from his guard spot, while Pierre contributes 13 points and a team-leading 8.6 rebounds per game. Head coach Archie Miller has three strong 3-point shooters in Cooke, Pierre and Scoochie Smith, who will need to convert against Syracuse’s zone defense.

TIP-INS

1. Dayton owns a 2-1 edge in the series, including a 55-53 over No. 3 seed Syracuse as a No. 11 seed in the 2014 tournament.

2. The winner of this game will play either No. 2 Michigan State or No. 15 Middle Tennessee State in the Sunday’s second-round action.

3. Syracuse will make its 38th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 32nd under Boeheim, who has guided them to five Final Fours and three national championship games, including one title (2003).

PREDICTION: Dayton 72, Syracuse 65