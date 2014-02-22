Preview: Syracuse at Duke

The highly anticipated showdown between No. 1 Syracuse and No. 6 Duke on Saturday certainly lost some of its luster in the last 72 hours. The Orange suffered their first defeat Wednesday in a stunning home upset at the hands of lowly Boston College while the Blue Devils had their four-game winning streak halted by rival North Carolina on Thursday. This meeting will be played on Duke’s home court after Syracuse won the first meeting at the Carrier Dome, 91-89 in overtime on Feb. 1.

However, the Orange have averaged only 58.2 points over their last five games and struggled mightily on offense in the 62-59 overtime defeat to Boston College. ”We gotta score more,“ said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, whose team ranks 231st in the nation in offense. ”We’re not going to win many games shooting 32 percent, 16 percent from the 3. It’s really simple. This isn’t complicated. We gotta be better on offense.“ The Blue Devils were 5-of-22 from 3-point range against the Tar Heels and after the 74-66 loss, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, ”We looked tired. We didn’t have life. We just didn’t have that spark, that anger, the emotion, the thing that you have to have to match their crowd and their team.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (25-1, 12-1 ACC): C.J. Fair led the Orange with 20 points against the Eagles but shot only 7-of-23 and is now 12-of-39 (30.8 percent) over his last two games. Syracuse’s other athletic wing, Jerami Grant, is shooting about 48 percent on the season but has shot below 45 percent in seven of his last eight contests with the first Duke game as the only exception. Even steady freshman point guard Tyler Ennis has been off his game of late, shooting 36.2 percent over his last five contests - including 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

ABOUT DUKE (21-6, 10-4): Freshman star Jabari Parker had his second straight double-double on Thursday - 17 points and 11 rebounds - but he missed his only 3-pointer and is now 4-of-20 from behind the arc over the last month. Rodney Hood delivered a solid performance against North Carolina with 16 points, but the 6-8 swingman had no rebounds, giving him a total of two boards in 86 combined minutes over his last three games. Due to the Tar Heels’ game initially being rescheduled due to a snow storm, the Blue Devils will be playing their third game in five days.

1. Fair (28 points) and Grant (24) each set a career high in the first meeting between the teams.

2. Hood has not scored 20 points in any of his last 11 games after reaching the plateau eight times during the season’s first two months.

3. The game matches up Krzyzewski (978) and Boeheim (945) - the two all-time wins leaders in Division 1.

PREDICTION: Duke 77, Syracuse 64