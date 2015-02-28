Preview: Syracuse at Duke

Duke has its eyes set on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament - a quest that would receive an additional boost with a home victory against Syracuse in Saturday’s ACC matchup. The fifth-ranked Blue Devils have won eight straight games, including an 80-72 victory over the Orange at the Carrier Dome on Valentine’s Day. Jahlil Okafor scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to fuel the visitors in that contest.

Okafor had missed the previous game with a sprained ankle but was 13-for-18 against the Hokies and ranks sixth nationally with a 66.5 percent mark from the field. “Jah’s tired,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski admitted to reporters. “He hasn’t been running. And he played through that. He wanted to win. You don’t teach that. That’s why this group is so good.” Syracuse is in the midst of a three-game stretch against top 10 opponents - a run that began with an impressive 65-60 road win against No. 8 Notre Dame.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (18-10, 9-6 ACC): The Orange self-imposed a postseason ban for this year, but that has not stopped the team from playing hard of late as they have recorded wins against No. 15 Louisville and Notre Dame in the last 10 days. Syracuse, which has alternated wins and losses in each of the last eight games, held Notre Dame to 35 percent shooting - 16 percentage points below the Fighting Irish’s average entering the contest. B.J. Johnson is coming off a 19-point performance - tying his career high - while Rakeem Christmas registered 14 and 12 rebounds against Notre Dame and hopes to make amends for a poor showing in the first matchup with Duke.

ABOUT DUKE (25-3, 12-3): While Okafor gets most of the headlines, Quinn Cook has been just as integral to the Blue Devils’ success - particularly over the last five games. During that stretch, the senior guard is shooting 48.9 percent from 3-point range and has scored at least 22 points four times. Cook’s worst game during that span was against Syracuse, which held him to 17 points, although he still made a pair of 3-pointers in that contest and has drained multiple 3s in 23 games this season.

TIP-INS

1. Christmas, who went 5-for-17 against Duke on Feb. 14, has scored in double figures in 24 of his last 25 games and registered multiple blocks in seven straight games.

2. Since a four-game stretch in January during which he totaled 12 points, Duke F Justise Winslow has scored at least 10 points in nine straight contests.

3. Cook has made a 3-pointer in a school-record 38 straight games.

PREDICTION: Duke 69, Syracuse 61