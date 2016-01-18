Preview: Syracuse at Duke

No. 6 Duke has hit its first extended bump in the road of the 2015-16 season, putting additional emphasis on earning a victory in Monday’s home contest against Syracuse. The Blue Devils fell to Clemson last week before absorbing a 95-91 setback against Notre Dame on Saturday.

”We have these Saturday and then Monday things and for us that’s more of a challenge than for some other teams because of youth and number of players,“ Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said to reporters. ”But we have no excuse and we have to be ready and we are playing a really good Syracuse team.” The Orange are coming off an 83-55 rout at Wake Forest in which Trevor Cooney led four players in double figures as Syracuse won its second straight game following a four-game skid. “Offensively, we were able to do what we wanted today,” said Cooney, who will need to keep an eye on Duke’s 3-point shooters at the top of the 2-3 zone. The Blue Devils have four players that shoot at least 40 percent from 3-point range, led by Matt Jones in both percentage (42.1) and 3-point makes (45).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (12-7, 2-4 ACC): Michael Gbinije still leads the team in scoring (17.2), but his 3-point percentage continues to plummet as he is 8-of-44 over his last seven games. Cooney had no such issues against Wake Forest with a 6-of-11 performance from the arc en route to 25 points. Malachi Richardson had scored at least 10 points in nine of his previous 10 games before scuffling to five points on 1-of-8 shooting against the Demon Deacons.

ABOUT DUKE (14-4, 3-2): While Grayson Allen (20.2 points) continues to be the most consistent Blue Devils player, Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame featured strong performances from both of Duke’s freshman stars. Luke Kennard deposited a season-high 30 points and has knocked down at least 50 percent of his shots in four of the last five games. Brandon Ingram pitched in 25 points - his 11th straight game with at least 14 points and also with multiple 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the 400th consecutive sellout at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

2. Duke has won three of the four matchups since Syracuse joined the ACC.

3. Orange F Tyler Roberson has four double-doubles this season, including one in each of the last two outings.

PREDICTION: Duke 70, Syracuse 60