Duke dominates Syracuse in ninth straight win

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman forward Justise Winslow was flying around for fourth-ranked Duke on Saturday night.

That’s a sign of his enthusiasm about what might be in store for the Blue Devils.

“I‘m just excited about what this team is doing,” Winslow said after he led the Blue Devils in scoring for the first time in 15 games, propelling Duke to a 73-54 victory over Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Winslow’s season-high 23 points came on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, including three 3-pointers.

Guard Quinn Cook’s 17 points and center Jahlil Okafor’s 13 points and 14 rebounds helped the Blue Devils (26-3, 13-3 ACC), who have won nine in a row.

Duke stayed two games behind first-place Virginia in the ACC standings with two games remaining after handing the Orange (18-11, 9-7) their most lopsided loss of the season.

So there was no drama in this edition of Duke-Syracuse.

“They took us to the limit up at Syracuse two weeks ago,” Cook said. “We didn’t let up on defense.”

Center Rakeem Christmas, Syracuse’s scoring leader at 18.1 points per game, fouled out with 11 points and five rebounds with 9:42 left. The Orange trailed 58-38 after Okafor made one of the two ensuing free throws.

Forward Tyler Roberson scored 16 points, guard Trevor Cooney posted 13 and guard Michael Gbinije, a transfer from Duke, added 12 for Syracuse, which hasn’t won back-to-back games since mid-January.

Related Coverage Preview: Syracuse at Duke

The Orange, who lost to Duke for the third meeting in a row, must win their final two games in order for coach Jim Boeheim to add to his NCAA Division I record of 36 20-win seasons. Syracuse has self-imposed postseason ban.

Duke could be in line for bigger things as March arrives.

“We’re trying to get better every day and just keep working,” guard Tyus Jones said.

Duke led 48-33 with 13 minutes remaining before Winslow drained another 3-pointer.

“Just trying to stay active and make plays,” said Winslow, who collected nine rebounds and blocked three shots.

Duke shot 54.2 percent from the field in the second half.

If there was a flaw for the Blue Devils, it might have come in Okafor’s 1-of-7 shooting on free throws and 17 total turnovers.

Syracuse’s chances dwindled when Christmas picked up his third foul with 17:45 left and his fourth with 13:51 to play.

Duke built its largest lead -- to that point -- at 44-31 on 3-pointers by guard Matt Jones and Winslow.

Syracuse shot 3 of 20 on 3-pointers.

“We played really good defense,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Our defense was terrific tonight. It was not very good at Virginia Tech (in an overtime victory Wednesday night).”

Much of the defense was focused on limiting Christmas.

“We had trouble getting him the ball,” Boeheim said. “They did a good job keeping the ball from him.”

Christmas attempted six shots from the field, and Gbinije and Cooney combined to shoot 10 of 36.

“(Christmas) got a lot of attention from us,” Krzyzewski said.

Boeheim said the depth-challenged Orange can handle the workload, even with Gbinije playing the entire 40 minutes.

“Absolutely none (fatigue),” he said. “These guys are 20 years old.”

Duke led 34-25 at halftime after a first half that featured botched scoring chances by both teams.

Winslow’s tip-in followed by his basket in transition gave Duke a 24-16 lead with 5:53 left. He ended up scoring on three consecutive possessions, racking up half of Duke’s points in its 26-18 advantage on the way to an 11-point lead.

Winslow finished the first half with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Discounting Winslow, Duke went 8 of 23 in the half for 19 points.

Forward Tyler Roberson scored nine of Syracuse’s first 16 points. The Orange shot 29 percent from the floor (9 of 31) in the first half.

NOTES: Duke beat Syracuse 80-72 two weeks earlier at the Carrier Dome. ... Last year’s game between the teams at Duke’s home venue included Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s ejection with 10 seconds left after he charged the court to argue a call in a two-point game. ... Two of Duke’s three previous games had gone into overtime, with victories over North Carolina and Virginia Tech. ... Syracuse plays its second Top 5 team in three nights when Virginia visits Monday night for the Orange’s home finale. It will mark Syracuse’s third Top 10 opponent in a row after it upset Notre Dame on Tuesday night. ... Duke is back in action Wednesday night for its home finale against Wake Forest.