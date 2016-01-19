Syracuse hands No. 20 Duke third loss in row

DURHAM, N.C. -- Syracuse guard Michael Gbinije walked out of Cameron Indoor Stadium a winner in dramatic fashion.

The transfer from Duke scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half as the Orange pulled off a 64-62 upset of the No. 20 Blue Devils on Monday night.

“It’s a big win,” said Gbinije, a senior who played his freshman season for the Blue Devils. “It’s my (last) chance to beat my previous team here.”

Guards Malachi Richardson and Trevor Cooney and forward Tyler Roberson also scored 14 points as the Orange (13-7, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the first time in three all-time visits to Duke.

The Blue Devils (14-5, 3-3) took a third consecutive loss for the first time since March 2007.

Syracuse won twice in three days on a trip to the state of North Carolina to produce a three-game winning streak.

“I feel we got a lot of momentum on this trip,” said Gbinije, who pointed out that it was good to see his former roommate, Duke center Marshall Plumlee. “We just toughed it out.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said he wasn’t worried about Gbinije’s mindset for the game.

“Players just come to play,” Boeheim said. “I‘m sure he’s pretty happy right now.”

Related Coverage Preview: Syracuse at Duke

For Duke, it was a second home loss in three days following a 95-91 setback to Notre Dame.

“They’re one-possession games,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We put ourselves in a position to win.”

Duke never got fully untracked from long range Monday, hitting 10 of 37 3-point attempts. Guard Luke Kennard, who scored 30 points against the Fighting Irish, was 0-for-9 (0-for-7 on 3-pointers) against the Orange.

Syracuse led for the final 8 1/2 minutes.

“Unbelievable defensive effort from both teams the entire game,” Boeheim said. “Both teams, I think, played as hard as you could play for 40 minutes. We had that one run that gave us some separation.”

The Orange used an assault on the offensive boards to overcome 35.2 percent shooting. Roberson finished with 20 rebounds as part of Syracuse’s 49-42 rebounding edge. He became the first visiting player to reach the 20-rebound mark at Cameron.

“They just wanted it more than us,” Duke guard Matt Jones said of the rebounding. “(Getting) offensive boards isn’t a skill. It’s just something that you want to do.”

Plumlee had 19 points and 17 rebounds, and Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen scored 18 points. Duke forward Brandon Ingram added 13 points and 11 boards.

Syracuse was up 59-51 after Gbinije’s 3-pointer with 5:19 left. Duke then took its turn grabbing offensive rebounds, with Ingram’s tip-in closing the gap to 61-58 with 2:18 to play.

Roberson responded with a basket but missed a free throw. Allen’s drive for a bucket kept Duke in it.

Plumlee scored as the shot clock was about to expire with 31.3 seconds left, closing the gap to 63-62.

Gbinije missed the front end of a one-and-one.

After a pair of Syracuse fouls that didn’t result in free throws, Allen’s drive into the lane came up empty. Richardson made one free throw with 2.1 seconds left, and Duke never got a final shot off.

Syracuse took its first second-half lead at 43-41 with an 8-0 run capped by Richardson’s 3-pointer at the 11:43 mark.

Jones picked up his fourth foul with 10:27 left.

The Blue Devils overcame early offensive woes to take a 29-26 halftime lead despite shooting 30 percent (9-for-30) from the field. That was Duke’s lowest first-half point total of the season.

“We had a number of open shots,” Krzyzewski said. “We didn’t hit a lot of them.”

Allen scored nine consecutive points -- two 3-pointers and a three-point play in final four minutes of the half -- to push Duke to a 29-23 lead. Those were his only points before halftime because his 3-pointer at the buzzer was wiped out when a video review showed that he didn’t release the shot in time.

Duke was held scoreless for the opening 5:20, missing its first eight shots from the field. By the 14:14 mark, it was tied at 5-5.

With about eight minutes left in the first half, Boeheim questioned the lack of a foul on Duke. Fans chanted “Take your coat off! Take your coach off!” -- in reference to the veteran coach’s 2014 eruption and subsequent ejection here -- and he smiled and pretended to remove his jacket while the ball was in play.

The Orange were hurt when Gbinije was called for his third foul with 2:23 left in the half.

NOTES: Monday’s game was Duke’s third unsuccessful try for its 200th win of the decade. Only Kentucky has reached that mark. ... The Syracuse team didn’t return home after Saturday’s victory at Wake Forest, instead making the approximately 90-minute bus ride to Durham. ... Duke has been outrebounded in three consecutive games. ... Duke recorded its 400th consecutive announced sellout. ... Syracuse plays another nationally ranked team on the road when it goes to No. 13 Virginia on Saturday. ... Duke makes the short trip to North Carolina State for a game Saturday.