Lydon gets hurt as Syrcause rolls

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Even with star forward Tyler Lydon sidelined in the second half, Syracuse had more than enough firepower to produce a 105-57 rout of Eastern Michigan on Monday at the Carrier Dome.

Eight Orange players scored in double figures -- the first time Syracuse had that many players finish with at least 10 points, according to Orange sports information staff.

Lydon, a Naismith Player of the Year candidate who scored a career-high 29 points in Syracuse's 78-71 loss to Georgetown on Saturday, exited the Monday game with 4:17 remaining in the first half after landing awkwardly on his right leg. Syracuse announced at halftime that Lydon, who had 12 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, had strained his right Achilles tendon. Lydon did not return to the game in the second half.

However, the Orange (7-4) didn't need him, as Tyus Battle (18 points), Andrew White (14), John Gillon (14), DaJuan Coleman (12), Taurean Thompson (11), Frank Howard (10) and Tyler Roberson (10) joined Lydon in double figures. Point guards Howard and Gillon combined for 20 assists and five turnovers as the Orange notched 37 field goals and 34 assists after recording only 10 assists against Georgetown.

Eastern Michigan, which was shooting 47 percent and averaging 84.8 points per game, shot just 34.8 percent Monday and was held to its lowest point total of the season. Jordan Nobles led the Eagles (6-5) with 11 points and 10 boards. Quaran Jones scored 12 points, and Willie Mangum added 10 points.

Syracuse raced out to a 10-4 lead and started to pour it on when freshman forward Thompson entered the game. In a 12-2 run that boosted the Orange's advantage to 22-6, Thompson scored seven points and dished out two nifty assists that resulted in Lydon's dunk and White's 3-pointer.

With Lydon in the locker room, the Orange continued to build the lead with a 19-5 spurt to end the first half. Syracuse capped the half with a Battle 3-pointer as the shot clock expired and DaJuan Coleman's dunk that extended the margin to 52-24.

Syracuse squashed any comeback thoughts the Eagles might have had by outscoring Eastern Michigan 13-4 to open the second half. Gillon sank a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch.