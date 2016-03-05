Preview: Syracuse at Florida State

A midseason surge put Syracuse back into the NCAA Tournament picture, but three losses in the last four games have the Orange starting to sweat. If Syracuse is going to solidify a tournament berth, it can’t afford a loss in the ACC regular-season finale at Florida State on Saturday.

A 4-5 record during coach Jim Boeheim’s early-season suspension, including three straight losses to start the ACC campaign, placed the Orange in an early hole. The veteran coach’s return - following a loss to North Carolina in his first game back - sparked a streak of eight wins in nine games, but the Orange have dropped three of four and currently sit at No. 52 in the latest RPI standings and with a No. 9 seed in bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest projections. “After Boeheim’s return, that seemed to suggest that the early-season struggles could be ignored. Well, they haven’t completely returned, but they have been bumping along here the last two weeks and have raised questions about how good is this team?” Lunardi told ESPN Radio. “I think they are still a tournament team, but I don’t think they are a comfortable tournament team and I wouldn’t want to go into the ACC tournament at 9-9, .500 in the league, and needing to make another impression on the committee.” Florida State, which snapped its five-game losing streak with a 77-56 victory over then-No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday, will try to avenge an earlier 85-72 defeat to the Orange.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SYRACUSE (19-11, 9-8 ACC): In a road matchup with No. 8 North Carolina on Monday, Syracuse pulled within one point with 2 1/2 minutes left but dropped a 75-70 decision. Michael Gbinjie had 17 points and seven assists while fellow senior Trevor Cooney scored 14 points. Gbinjie leads the ACC in steals (2.1), is second in 3-pointers (79) and minutes (37.9), tied for third in assists (4.5) and fifth in scoring (17.5).

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (17-12, 7-10): Dwayne Bacon scored 21 points, Boris Bojanovsky added eight points, nine rebounds and six blocks and the team connected on a season-high 11 3-pointers in the victory over the Fighting Irish. “There’s no doubt that we needed to feel good about ourselves,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the game. “This is a very important victory for us.” Bacon, who earned conference Rookie of the Week honors for the fifth time with his performance, leads the team at 15.8 points followed by freshman Malik Beasley at 15.6.

TIP-INS

1. The Orange lead the all-time series 6-1, including three straight wins.

2. Syracuse received 22 points from Gbinije and 15 and 10 rebounds from freshman F Tyler Lydon in the earlier win over the Seminoles. Bacon and Beasley combined for 25 points on 8-of-28 shooting.

3. Florida State sophomore G Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.7 points, 4.5 assists) fills out one of the best young backcourts in the country alongside Bacon and Beasley.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 80, Florida State 75