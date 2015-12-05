Preview: Syracuse at Georgetown

Jim Boeheim has been critical of the NCAA’s handling of his nine-game suspension for infractions that took place in prior seasons. He found out Thursday that his appeal had been denied but that the NCAA will allow the ban to start immediately, beginning with No. 19 Syracuse’s road game against Georgetown on Saturday.

“They gave us two days’ notice,” Boeheim said Thursday. “If they were going to do this, why not six weeks ago? We’d been preparing to use the next few games and practices to prepare the coaching staff for what was going to happen. Now we have less than two days. It’s less than ideal.” The Orange will turn to assistant Mike Hopkins to run the show for the next month. Syracuse had won its first six games before falling to Wisconsin in overtime on Wednesday, while Georgetown has won back-to-back contests since a two-point loss to No. 5 Duke. The Orange and Hoyas, former Big East rivals, have met 90 previous times with the last matchup coming in the 2013 Big East tournament.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT SYRACUSE (6-1): The biggest issue for Syracuse in the loss to Wisconsin - and much of the season - was rebounding, as the Orange were dominated, 51-25, on the boards. Michael Gbinije posted 19 points and leads the team at 19.6 per game while also contributing 4.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.7 rebounds. Syracuse has four capable 3-point shooters, led by Gbinije (51.1 percent) and Tyler Lydon (50 percent), but the team gets very little offensive contributions from its big men.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (3-3): In a 19-point victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday, Georgetown received 30 points from D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera. The senior guard averages a team-high 15.7 points despite disappointing shooting percentages from the field (43.2) and the arc (33.3). Bradley Hayes pitched in 11 points and nine rebounds against UMES and is averaging 10.3 points and six boards - way up from his averages from 2014-15 (0.9 points, 1.4 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Smith-Rivera was 5-of-10 from 3-point range against UMES after starting the season 10-of-35.

2. With seven more rebounds, Hayes can surpass his total rebounds from his first three years at Georgetown.

3. Syracuse G Trevor Cooney has made more than 40 percent of his shots in one of his first seven games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 61, Georgetown 59