Georgetown 79, No. 14 Syracuse 72

WASHINGTON -- Center Bradley Hayes scored a career-high 21 points and forward Isaac Copeland had 14 as Georgetown defeated No. 14 Syracuse 79-72 Saturday afternoon in the long-awaited rematch between former Big East rivals.

Forward Marcus Derrickson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (4-3), who led nearly from start to finish and by double figures for most of the game. Their 36-24 halftime lead ballooned to 21 at 47-26 early in the second half. Georgetown has won five of seven in the series and three straight games this season after a 1-3 start.

Forward Michael Gbinije scored 23 points for the Orange (6-2), who lost to Wisconsin this week. Syracuse’s 3-point shooters missed more often than not, finishing 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) from beyond the arc, while Georgetown repeatedly found success inside and out against the Orange’s 2-3 zone.

Syracuse methodically pulled closer over the final 16 minutes. Center DaJuan Coleman’s putback cut Georgetown’s lead to 66-58 with 4:17 remaining and Franklin Howard’s layup made it 74-68 with 32 seconds left.

The Hoyas closed out the win by making 5 of 6 free throws in the first meeting since Syracuse left to join the Atlantic Coast Conference following the 2012-13 season.

Hayes and guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera who scored 11 points, were the only Georgetown players with previous experience against Syracuse. Orange guard Trevor Cooney, a surprise hero in the 2013 Big East Tournament meeting, had 11 points, but shot 3 of 12 from the field.

Georgetown took control with a 14-2 first half run for a 26-10 lead.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was not on the sideline as he began serving a nine-game NCAA suspension for rules infractions. Associate coach Mike Hopkins served as head coach against Georgetown’s John Thompson III.