Preview: Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Making shots will not be easy Wednesday when Syracuse travels to Georgia Tech in a matchup of two of the better perimeter defenses in the country. The Orange rank 24th in the nation in defending shots from the field, holding opponents to 37.4 percent, while the Yellow Jackets are 19th nationally in defending the 3-pointer at 27.7 percent. That places a premium on converting at the rim, which is where Syracuse’s Rakeem Christmas and Georgia Tech’s Charles Mitchell could come up big in the second ACC contest for both teams.

Christmas, the ACC’s third-leading scorer at 17.3 points and fifth in rebounding at 8.9 boards, is third in the league and eighth nationally by hitting 62.6 percent of his shots. Mitchell is shooting 53.8 percent while averaging 10.6 points and 7.8 rebounds, and his four offensive rebounds per contest ranks ninth in the country. Georgia Tech upended Syracuse in the Carrier Dome last season, winning 67-62 in the first meeting between the two since the Orange joined the ACC.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SYRACUSE (10-4, 1-0 ACC): The Orange have won four in a row after dropping three of four, but coach Jim Boeheim will want more urgency out of his team after Syracuse saw a 19-point halftime lead nearly disappear in Saturday’s conference-opening 68-66 victory at Virginia Tech. Trevor Cooney has scored in double figures in six straight games, averaging 18.3 points in that span. The Orange are second in the ACC in steals per game and third in blocked shots.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 0-1 ACC): Leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt (13.5 points) followed up his career-high 25 points Dec. 30 against Charlotte with 20 in the Yellow Jackets’ 83-76 double-overtime loss Saturday at Notre Dame. Georges-Hunt has made 19 consecutive free throws while averaging 7.7 rebounds in his past five games, and Mitchell’s 14 points and 12 rebounds against the Fighting Irish gave him his fourth double-double of the season. Georgia Tech has held opponents to 22 percent shooting from 3-point range in its nine victories, and 38.8 percent in its four defeats.

TIP-INS

1. Georges-Hunt is five points shy of 900 for his career.

2. Syracuse freshmen Chris McCullough and Kaleb Joseph combined for two points in their ACC debut; the duo has started all 13 games and combines to score 17.2 points per contest.

3. The Yellow Jackets pulled down 19 offensive rebounds against Notre Dame, finishing with 17 second-chance points.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 63, Georgia Tech 61