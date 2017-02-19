Preview: Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Ben Lammers and Quinton Stephens have combined to average 24.7 points and 17.2 rebounds for Georgia Tech, which hosts Syracuse on Sunday hoping its two standouts have recovered from ankle injuries. Both players struggled in the Yellow Jackets’ 70-61 loss Wednesday at Miami, and in a season in which Georgia Tech has far surpassed expectations, a strong showing in the final two weeks of the regular season would help its postseason chances.

“To stand here now and even be talking about the NCAAs from where we started the season, it’s a modern miracle,” Georgia Tech first-year head coach Josh Pastner told reporters. “Sunday’s game isn’t do or die, but we’ve got to win multiple games if we want to have a shot.” The Orange entered the weekend tied for seventh in the ACC, and hope to end a two-game losing streak before games against Duke and Louisville this week. “We’ve got to keep playing our game and play better on the defensive end," Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon told reporters. Andrew White III has played every minute of the past seven games, scoring 20 or more points in each contest.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-11, 8-6 ACC): The Orange have defeated Florida State and Virginia this season, but own a couple of losses (Connecticut, Boston College) that could damage their postseason hopes without a strong finish. White has reached double figures in scoring 26 times in 27 games, while Lydon is scoring 13.8 points with a team-high 7.8 rebounds. In five games this month, White is averaging 23.2 points and 42 minutes played, while John Gillon opened the month by hitting nine 3-pointers in a 43-point performance against North Carolina State.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (15-11, 6-7): The Yellow Jackets play three of their final five regular-season games at home, where they are 13-3 and have delivered a trio of upsets over ranked teams (North Carolina, Florida State, Notre Dame). Lammers leads the ACC in blocks (3.3) and is third in rebounding (9.4) entering the weekend, while Stephens averaged 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds in an eight-game stretch before injuring his ankle Feb. 11 against Boston College. Freshman Josh Okogie leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 15.4 points per contest, and is averaging 17.4 points against ACC foes.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse lost its first five road games, but has won two of its past three away from home (N.C. State, Clemson).

2. Georgia Tech holds opponents to 39.6 percent shooting from the field (22nd in the nation entering Saturday).

3. The Orange will host the Yellow Jackets on March 4 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 77, Syracuse 72