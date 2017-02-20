Georgia Tech edges Syracuse

Center Ben Lammers scored 23 points and guard Tadric Jackson added 20 to help Georgia Tech keep its postseason hopes alive with a 71-65 win over Syracuse on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Syracuse trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but trimmed the deficit two points and had the ball with a chance to tie before Tyler Roberson was called for a foul while setting a pick. Georgia Tech's Josh Heath made both free throws to put the game away with 15.5 seconds left.

Lammers was 11 of 18 from the field and added seven rebounds and seven blocks. Jackson scored 15 of his points in the second half. Georgia Tech (16-11, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got 13 points and six rebounds from guard Josh Okogie.

Syracuse (16-12, 8-7) lost its third consecutive game. Taurean Thompson led the Orange with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew White III scored 17, snapping a streak of seven 20-point games. Tyler Lydon had a game-high 15 rebounds.

Georgia Tech quickly erased a three-point halftime deficit early in the second half by outscoring the Orange 10-3. The Yellow Jackets stretched the advantage to 44-37 on a Lammers dunk with 12:19 that capped a 15-5 streak.

The first half was closely contested, with neither team able to solve their opponent's zone defense. Neither led by more than three points until Syracuse, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from White, made a late 10-0 run to take a 30-21 lead with 1:17 left. Georgia Tech closed the deficit to 32-29 at halftime when Jackson hit a long 3-pointer at the horn.

Georgia Tech plays again on Tuesday at home against North Carolina State. Syracuse hosts Duke on Wednesday.