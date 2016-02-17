Preview: Syracuse at Louisville

Rick Pitino was an assistant coach for two seasons on Jim Boeheim’s first staff from 1976-78, making it somewhat ironic that Louisville’s Hall of Fame coach is dealing with a postseason ban one year after Syracuse’s Hall of Fame coach experienced the same fate. The Cardinals look to avoid matching their longest losing streak since a three-game skid from Jan. 19-26, 2013, on Wednesday when they host the surging Orange.

Louisville announced its self-imposed postseason ban on Feb. 5 as the university and the NCAA continue to investigate allegations that strippers were paid thousands of dollars and provided complimentary tickets to dance for and have sex with Louisville players and recruits. “The guys played really hard the last two games, but you can see (the ban) weighing on them a little bit emotionally that they’re not going to be in the tournament,” Pitino said Monday on the weekly ACC coaches conference call following single-digit losses at Duke and Notre Dame last week. Syracuse, which removed itself from postseason consideration last season for violations dating back to at least 2007, has won eight of nine after dropping its first four ACC games. The Orange’s winning streak reached five games Sunday following their 75-61 victory over last-place Boston College.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (18-8, 8-5 ACC): Freshman Tyler Lydon (9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds) has emerged as a key figure off the bench during the Orange’s winning streak, averaging 13.8 points and 7.6 boards following a career-high 20-point effort in Sunday’s win. “He’s gotten comfortable, he’s shooting the ball when he’s open, but he doesn’t think he has to be wide open. … He played with a lot of confidence early and he’s really maintained the confidence. … He’s gradually figured it out. He’s had a very, very solid year so far,” Boeheim said during the weekly ACC coaches conference call. Michael Gbinije, who ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (team-high 17.4 points), has reached double figures in every game this season.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (19-6, 8-4): Since a deep run in the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament is no longer the primary focus, Pitino is using the final nine games of the season to take a longer look at some of his lesser-used players, including sophomore Matz Stockman as well as freshmen Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell (8.2 points) has scored in double figures in four straight games off the bench while Pitino admitted to being “very impressed” with Stockman (six points and three rebounds in eight minutes) in Saturday’s loss at Notre Dame. Leading scorer Damion Lee (16.5) has struggled mightily in two outings since missing a Feb. 6 win versus BC due to a bruised knee, scoring a total of 23 points on 7-of-28 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse F Tyler Roberson is tied for fourth in the country in offensive rebounds per game (4.27).

2. The Cardinals on Monday announced that reserve C Anas Mahmoud will miss the remainder of this season because of a sprained right ankle.

3. Gbinije is 12-of-16 from the field over the last two games, including 8-of-11 beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Syracuse 68