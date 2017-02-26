Preview: Syracuse at Louisville

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and his former pupil, Louisville coach Rick Pitino, each invoked images of powers beyond this world when the Cardinals came away with an overtime win at the Carrier Dome less than two weeks ago. The two Hall-of-Fame coaches match wits for the second time in 13 days Sunday when No. 6 Louisville attempts to keep its faint hopes of claiming a share of the ACC regular-season title alive versus the Orange.

Boeheim praised his team's determination following Syracuse's 76-72 loss to Louisville on Feb. 13, telling reporters the Orange gave "a Herculean effort" by first overcoming an early 14-point deficit and later nearly forcing a second extra period after falling behind by eight with 39 seconds left in overtime. Pitino countered by saying Ryan McMahon "put on a Superman outfit and won the game for us" as his freshman sharpshooter scored all seven of his points after regulation, including a pair of late free throws to seal it. The Cardinals, who are one of three teams trailing league-leading North Carolina by 2 1/2 games, missed out on their chance to put some serious heat on the Tar Heels on Wednesday as they fell 74-63 in Chapel Hill. Syracuse continued its delicate balancing act on the NCAA Tournament bubble on Wednesday, getting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from John Gillon to stun No. 11 Duke and end a three-game skid.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT SYRACUSE (17-12, 9-7 ACC): Gillon (11.1 points, 5.4 assists) made up for a seven-point offensive effort in last Sunday's loss at Georgia Tech by scoring 19 of his game-high 26 in the second half Wednesday, boosting the graduate transfer's scoring average over his last eight outings to 18.4. Sophomore forward Tyler Lydon (13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds) has played every minute of the last 10 games, while Andrew White III (team-high 17.5 points) has done the same over the last nine contests, although the latter is coming off his first single-digit scoring effort in 17 games. Freshman guard Tyus Battle (10.1 points) is averaging 14.5 points on 10-of-19 from the field over his last two outings after totaling 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting over his previous three games.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (22-6, 10-5): The Cardinals (44.3 percent) outshot the Tar Heels (37.1), but they gave themselves little chance in most of the other important facets of the game, losing the rebounding battle 46-33 while shooting 5-for-20 beyond the arc and 4-of-13 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Donovan Mitchell (team-high 15.8 points) has bettered his current scoring mark in each of his last eight outings after tallying 21 against North Carolina and is averaging 19.5 points over his last 15 contests. Second-leading scorer Quentin Snider (12.4) is scoring 13.8 points per game over his last four outings after missing the previous six with a hip injury, while backup point guard Tony Hicks (hand) returned to action Wednesday with two points in four minutes following his own six-game absence.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville leads the all-time series 17-8, winning four of the last five meetings.

2. Gillon has made a school-record 43 consecutive free throws.

3. Despite scoring 22 points in the first meeting, White finished 7-of-24 from the field and 2-of-14 beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Louisville 75, Syracuse 69