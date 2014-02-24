Preview: Syracuse at Maryland

(Updated: ADDS Syracuse ranking)

Syracuse looks to stop a sudden two-game losing streak and keep pace in the race for the ACC regular-season crown when it visits Maryland on Monday in the first meeting between the teams in nearly six years. Unbeaten and top-ranked to begin last week, the No. 5 Orange suffered a stunning home loss in overtime to Boston College before a 66-60 setback at Duke on Saturday in a game that saw coach Jim Boeheim lose his cool arguing a call in the closing seconds. That loss dropped Syracuse 1 1/2 games behind first-place Virginia, which hosts the Orange on March 1.

For that game to have more significant implications, Syracuse needs to fend off a challenge from the Terrapins, who are 5-1 at home in ACC play and who will be pumped up to secure a signature win in a season of missed opportunities. Three of Maryland’s last four defeats have come against ranked opponents, while the fourth was on the road against surging North Carolina. The Terps recovered from a difficult two-point loss at Duke on Feb. 15 to upend Wake Forest 71-60 on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (25-2, 12-2 ACC): The headlines after the loss at Duke dealt largely with Boeheim’s tantrum following a charge call against Orange forward C.J. Fair, but there were other issues for a team that squeaked by in several recent affairs. Freshman point guard Tyler Ennis was 2-for-13 from the floor and has played at least 40 minutes in six of the last 11 games, part of Boeheim’s insistence on rarely using his bench; he has used seven or fewer players in each of the past four games. Sharpshooter Trevor Cooney, the league-leader in 3-pointers, has also shown fatigue by making just 3-of-15 from beyond the arc and averaging 5.7 points - more than seven below his season average - in the last three games.

ABOUT MARYLAND (15-12, 7-7): The Terrapins avoided looking ahead by taking care of Wake Forest, getting a career-high 20 points from Nick Faust. However, that win does little to amplify the team’s meager NCAA Tournament hopes, as it is 0-8 against teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI, with perhaps its best win coming Nov. 25 against Providence. A matchup with Syracuse, fellow tournament hopeful Clemson and first-place Virginia in the final four games gives Mark Turgeon’s team a chance to finally obtain a headline-grabbing win and perhaps end a three-year NCAA Tournament drought.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland owns a 5-2 series advantage but has lost the last two meetings, in the 2004 NCAA Tournament and the 2008 NIT.

2. Syracuse is averaging just 58.5 points over its last six games.

3. Orange F Rakeem Christmas has at least one block in 10 consecutive games and ranks third in the ACC with 2.4 per contest.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 63, Maryland 60