Preview: Syracuse at Michigan

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is full of high-profile matchups and that is surely the case when Syracuse of the ACC visits No. 16 Michigan of the Big Ten on Tuesday. These programs last faced off in the 2013 Final Four when the Wolverines prevailed 61-56 to reach the title game of the NCAA Tournament. Both squads are off to 5-1 starts this season with the Orange falling to California and Michigan losing to Villanova.

Syracuse has won three consecutive games but has struggled with its shooting, making just 20.2 percent of its 3-point attempts and 66.9 percent from the free-throw line. The Wolverines are unsure if point guard Derrick Walton Jr. (13.8 points) will be back from the toe injury that caused him to miss Saturday’s victory over Nicholls State. Spike Albrecht moved into the starting lineup and impressed with 10 points, seven assists, three steals and zero turnovers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-1): Senior forward Rakeem Christmas is off to a strong start, averaging 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The 6-9 Christmas is shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and scored a career-best 25 points in Friday’s 72-48 victory over Holy Cross. “Rakeem is playing great,” Orange coach Jim Boeheim told reporters afterward. “He’s doing a great job inside. We didn’t even do a really good job of getting him the ball and he had a very strong game.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-1): Guard Zak Irvin is averaging a team-best 17.7 points but guard Caris LeVert (17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) is displaying his development with a string of strong performances. LeVert scored 24 points – one shy of his career best – in the victory over Nicholls State. “He’s up there with the ones you love coaching every single day because you seem to be on the same page with him,” Wolverines coach John Beilein told reporters. “He’s on the same page with his teammates because he talks with them and with his coaching staff. You don’t find that very often.”

TIP-INS

1. Wolverines F Ricky Doyle scored a career-best 15 points against Nicholls State and is shooting 73.9 percent from the field.

2. Syracuse F Chris McCullough, who averages 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds, had 14 points and 13 rebounds against Holy Cross for his second career double-double.

3. Michigan was 14-of-24 from 3-point range against Nicholls State to raise its season mark to 44.5 percent.

PREDICTION: Michigan 68, Syracuse 65