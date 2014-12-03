No. 17 Michigan holds off Syracuse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan isn’t “there” yet.

There is plenty of more work to do -- just ask coach John Beilein, who downplayed the Wolverines’ 68-65 win over Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night over Syracuse at the Crisler Center.

At one point early in the second half, 17th-ranked Michigan (6-1) held a 58-48 lead and appeared to be on its way to comfortably coasting past the visitors.

However, the Orange (5-2) then came calling from long distance, led by guard Trevor Cooney, who sank four of nine 3-point attempts on his way to a team-high 16 points.

That changed the tone of the game, as Cooney’s final make of the night cut the deficit to 61-57 and cleared the way for a potential comeback.

Michigan held on, though, as star guards Spike Albrecht and Caris LeVert asserted themselves when it mattered most, with the game on the line.

Albrecht’s 3-pointer with 26.7 seconds to play gave Michigan a 66-63 lead. Afterward, he kissed the three middle fingers on his right (shooting) hand to symbolize a job well done. He finished with 11 points and nine assists.

LeVert’s two free throws with 4.5 seconds to play put the final touches on what was arguably Michigan’s finest win of the young season. The junior played all 40 minutes and finished with 12 points.

“It was good,” Beilein said of the Wolverines’ late surge. “We almost didn’t close, though. That had a lot to do with 3-point shooting. Cooney can really shoot -- he made 90 (3-pointers) like (former Michigan star) Nik Stauskas did last year.”

Cooney’s marksmanship gave Beilein enough reason to sweat, but not enough to overreact. He called a timeout after Cooney’s final 3-pointer, regrouped and put the ball in the hands of his go-to guys.

“I didn’t like the way we closed defensively, but I don’t know, frankly, if we can do something about it because Cooney made such good shots,” said Beilein, who walked away with his second career win over Orange coach Jim Boeheim.

Despite Syracuse’s 19 turnovers, Boeheim was generally pleased with the Orange’s effort. Syracuse won the rebounding battle 36-31 and swatted five shots compared to Michgan’s lone rejection. The Orange also upped their shooting accuracy from 44 percent in the first half to 56.5 percent in the second.

”I thought we played the best game we played all year,“ said Boeheim, who pointed out that Michigan and Syracuse are young squads. ”Michigan’s a good team and it moves the ball as anyone.

“Overall, we played pretty well -- defensively, we forced them to take some tough shots. We let them get inside a couple of times, and they got some baskets under the basket that we shouldn’t have let happen. But you know, they’re a good offensive team.”

Boeheim later added that Kaleb Joseph was one of the youngsters who had difficulties with Michigan. However, he wasn’t overly critical of the freshman guard who scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Syracuse freshman forward/center Rakeem Christmas backed Cooney with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks, but he committed six turnovers. Guard Michael Gbinije scored 10 points and had five rebounds. Forward Chris McCullough added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan guard Zak Irvin, who scored a game-high 18 points, and LeVert played significant roles in the win, but LeVert made sure to credit his supporting cast.

Late in the game, Wolverines forward Ricky Doyle had a key dunk, assisted by Albrecht. Doyle finished with 12 points and six boards. Kam Chatman, a freshman forward, contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

“Our bench really stepped up when we needed it to,” LeVert said. “It was a great atmosphere (here tonight), and we got a big win.”

NOTES: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim ranks second among active Division I coaches with 953 wins. ... Prior to Nov. 24, the Orange were ranked in the top 25 for 80 consecutive weeks. ... Michigan G Derrick Walton played despite a sprained toe on his left foot. Wolverines coach John Beilein listed Walton as day-to-day on Monday. ... The Wolverines host New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday. The Orange host St. John’s on Saturday