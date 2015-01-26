Preview: Syracuse at North Carolina

Brice Johnson does not lead North Carolina in any major categories, but he just might be the team’s most important player. Coming off back-to-back terrific outings, Johnson hopes to fuel the 15th-ranked Tar Heels past visiting Syracuse when the teams square off Monday. Johnson scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting against Wake Forest on Wednesday before recording 18 on 7-of-9 versus Florida State three days later, earning him rave reviews from leading scorer Marcus Paige.

“He played great. ... That’s the type of production - we’ll take that all day,” Paige said. “He’s still coming along defensively. He’s better than he’s ever been. So he’s getting there, but his ceiling is so high, too, that we like to see him build on performances.” The Tar Heels have won 10 of their last 11 games, while the Orange have dropped two of three following a seven-game winning streak. Both teams are dealing with injuries as Syracuse is without forward Chris McCullough (ACL) while North Carolina is missing reserves Joel Berry II (groin) and Theo Pinson (foot), not to mention Johnson playing through a back strain.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (14-6, 5-2 ACC): Despite 23 points and eight rebounds from Rakeem Christmas, Syracuse dropped a 66-62 decision to Miami (Fla.) on Saturday as the team went 8-for-19 from the free-throw line. “You can ask a million questions,” coach Jim Boeheim told reporters afterward. “Overall, this game was one thing, that’s it, nothing else. We make some free throws, we win the game, bottom line.” The short-handed Orange used only six players, four of which played all 40 minutes - including all three of their double-digit scorers on the season - Christmas (18.3), Trevor Cooney (14.1) and Michael Gbinije (10.7).

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (16-4, 6-1): The Tar Heels rank in the top five nationally in both rebounds and assists, with J.P. Tokoto serving as a major factor in both categories. The junior forward averages 9.1 points, five rebounds and a team-high 4.1 assists, while four other North Carolina players average double figures in points - including Paige at a team-best 13.8. Kennedy Meeks is second on the team in scoring (12.8) and tops in rebounding (8.3), although he only has surpassed eight boards once in his last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Cooney has played 281 of a possible 285 minutes over the last seven games.

2. Paige has made multiple 3-pointers in 10 straight contests.

3. Syracuse has won the last two meetings, including a 57-45 triumph at the Carrier Dome last season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 81, Syracuse 68