Preview: Syracuse at North Carolina

North Carolina and Syracuse both reached the Final Four last season, but only one is playing like a contender heading into Monday’s meeting in Chapel Hill. The 12th-ranked Tar Heels have won four in a row, highlighted by a 96-83 victory over No. 10 Florida State on Saturday, while the Orange still are looking for their first win away from home this season.

Joel Berry II, Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks — who all played major minutes in North Carolina’s 83-66 win over Syracuse in last year’s national semifinal — combined for 70 points to cool the red-hot Seminoles, who had won a program-record 12 in a row. “We are just trying to get back to the way we play,” Hicks told reporters after the victory. “Just get out, get in transition, gets stops on defense, stuff like that. Playing against a team like this really shows us that we are capable of being a great team.” The Orange have won three of four after a 76-53 triumph over Boston College on Saturday, but all of the victories have come at home. Syracuse has lost all five of its road or neutral-court games this season, including its only contest against a ranked team, a 77-60 defeat at No. 17 Wisconsin on Nov. 29.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (11-7, 3-2 ACC): Freshman guard Tyus Battle appears to be hitting his stride with the Orange. After reaching double digits in points in just three of the first 15 games, he has scored at least 13 in each of the past three games — including a career-high 21 against the Eagles — while shooting 18-of-33 from the floor and 9-of-17 from 3-point range over that span. "He really played well," longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told reporters of Battle after Saturday’s win. "His best game."

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (16-3, 4-1): Versatile swingman Theo Pinson gave the Tar Heels a big boost off the bench with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Florida State in his first major contribution since returning from October foot surgery. The 6-6 junior, who even played some center when the Tar Heels went to a smaller lineup against the Seminoles, had scored two points over 30 minutes in his first two games this season. Sophomore reserve Luke Maye also came up big with a career-high 15 rebounds Saturday as the Tar Heels held a 56-34 advantage on the glass.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina freshman F Tony Bradley Jr. missed Saturday’s game with a concussion.

2. The Tar Heels lead the series 8-4 and have won the past four meetings.

3. Syracuse graduate transfer G John Gillon has nine assists over the past two games after tying a career high with 11 in each of the previous two contests.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 82, Syracuse 70