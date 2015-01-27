No. 14 North Carolina 93, Syracuse 83: Brice Johnson scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half as part of a flawless shooting performance as the Tar Heels outlasted the visiting Orange.

Johnson finished 6-of-6 from the field and posted team highs of 11 rebounds and three blocks as North Carolina (17-4, 7-1 ACC) pushed its winning streak to six games. Marcus Paige collected 22 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Tar Heels, who have shot better than 50 percent from the field in each game during their hot streak, finishing at 55.4 percent in this one.

Trevor Cooney matched his season high with 28 points and Rakeem Christmas collected 22 points and 12 rebounds for Syracuse (14-7, 5-3), which has dropped three of four following a seven-game winning streak. The Orange, who set a season high for points allowed, stayed competitive by forcing 20 turnovers, although they were unable to overcome a 42-27 disadvantage on the glass.

North Carolina, holding a 68-66 lead with less than six minutes left, scored on five consecutive possessions - six of those points coming from Johnson - to create some breathing room at 78-72 with 2:53 to go. Johnson added a putback shortly thereafter before Paige went 4-of-4 from the line to push the cushion to 84-75 with 1:24 to play.

Cooney scored 15 first-half points for the Orange, who led most of the opening session before closing with an 8-3 run in the final two minutes to snap a 32-32 tie. Johnson scored the first six Tar Heels points of the second half, and Paige later drained a pair of 3-pointers to draw North Carolina even at 56.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kennedy Meeks and Nate Britt added 17 points apiece for North Carolina, which had been 0-3 when trailing at the half. The Tar Heels committed 13 turnovers - five by J.P. Tokoto - in the first half. ... Paige, who finished 4-of-7 from behind the arc, has made multiple 3-pointers in 11 straight games. ... Tar Heels coach Roy Williams picked up his 741st career victory, tying former Temple coach John Chaney for 16th all-time in Division I history.