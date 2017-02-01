Preview: Syracuse at North Carolina State

Syracuse finally has a signature win but something still is missing this season: a victory away from home. The Orange will try to earn that elusive result when they travel to North Carolina State on Wednesday.

A huge burden appeared to be lifted when Syracuse defeated then-No. 8 Florida State 82-72 on Saturday for its first win over a ranked team in four attempts. Of course, that victory — like every other triumph this season — came at the Carrier Dome, and the Orange are 0-7 in road and neutral-court contests this season. The Wolfpack return home after a two-game trip against ranked teams that began with a stunning 84-82 win at then-No. 17 Duke but concluded with a disheartening 85-60 loss at then-No. 14 Louisville. "That team looked like we had a hangover out there," coach Mark Gottfried told reporters after the loss Sunday. "That wasn't the same team and the same energy that we had four or five days ago. Not at all. Whether it was intoxicating, all that praise, we've got to learn how to handle it."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SYRACUSE (13-9, 5-4 ACC): The importance of the victory over the Seminoles wasn’t lost on guard John Gillon as the Orange are desperately trying to boost their NCAA Tournament hopes following a disastrous nonconference campaign. "This was huge," the graduate transfer told reporters after scoring 21 points and matching a career high with 11 assists. "This was the biggest game of my life." Leading scorer Andrew White III (16.7) added a team-high 24 points to help Syracuse claim its second win in a row — tied for the longest streak since it opened the season 4-0.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (14-8, 3-6): After scoring a career-high 32 points against the Blue Devils, freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. managed only eight points on 3-of-12 shooting against the Cardinals. "I didn't bring enough energy on either end to start the game," Smith, the team’s leading scorer at 19 points per game, told reporters. "They follow me, so when I don't bring a lot of energy it's hard for them to really get going." Abdul-Malik Abu scored 13 points against Louisville for his third straight game in double figures after a string of four games in single digits and is averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds during his hot stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Gillon has recorded 11 assists three times in the past eight games but hasn’t surpassed six in the other five contests.

2. The Wolfpack are the ACC’s worst defensive team (77.7 points) and have allowed at least 74 points in every conference game.

3. Syracuse leads the series 6-3, but N.C. State has won two of the past three meetings.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 81, Syracuse 80