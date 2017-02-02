Gillon scores 43 as Syracuse tops N.C. State in OT

Andrew White scored the first seven points of overtime, and John Gillon finished with a career-high 43 points as Syracuse won away from home for the first time this season, defeating North Carolina State 100-93 on Wednesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

White ended up with nine of his 28 points in overtime after Syracuse rallied from a 16-point deficit in the last eight minutes of regulation.

Gillon, a graduate senior transfer from Colorado State, made 9 of 10 3-point attempts and all 14 of his free throws.

Tyler Lydon added 15 points for Syracuse (14-9, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has its first three-game winning streak since a 4-0 start to the season.

Maverick Rowan scored 18 of his career-high 31 points in the first half for N.C. State (14-9, 3-7).

Rowan's four-point play closed the gap to 96-93 in with 1:30 left in the extra session.

Abdul-Malik Abu had 19 points, Terry Henderson scored 16 points before fouling out, Dennis Smith Jr. added 13 points and Omer Yurtseven had 10 points for N.C. State, which trailed for most of the first 22 minutes.

Syracuse trimmed a 75-59 hole to 77-76 with more than five minutes to play.

Gillon's two free throws tied it at 84-84 with 39.4 seconds left.

Rowan's 3-pointer at the 10.5-second mark put the Wolfpack up before Gillon answered with a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left.

N.C. State used a 17-3 run spanning the two halves to seize momentum. Henderson and Rowan drained back-to-back 3-pointers as the Wolfpack held their largest lead to that point at 53-47 with 17 minutes to play.

By the 13-minute mark, the Wolfpack were up 63-53, with two Syracuse shot-clock violations during the stretch. Abu's dunk in transition made it 68-55.

Syracuse held a 44-41 halftime edge, aided by 53.6 percent shooting from the field that included 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.

But the Wolfpack found pockets in the Orange zone, hitting 6 of 12 first-half 3-pointers.

Syracuse led 35-27 but had four empty possessions in a row with a chance to build on the lead. Then the Wolfpack scored five points in a row, and the Orange called timeout.

The Orange went back up eight before N.C. State notched the last five points of the half and the first basket of the second half.