Preview: Syracuse at Notre Dame

After scoring 60 points in back-to-back games earlier this month, eighth-ranked Notre Dame was starting to wonder what happened to its previously elite offense. However, after bouncing back with 88 and 87 points in their last two contests, the Fighting Irish are feeling much better heading into Tuesday’s home date with Syracuse. “We are really talented on that end of the floor,” coach Mike Brey told reporters this week. “The last two games we’ve been, as a whole, in another gear. I hope we can certainly continue that because it’s coming at the right time of the year.”

The Irish have two games left in the regular season following Tuesday’s contest and appear unlikely to catch Virginia for the top seed in the ACC Tournament. The Orange will not be participating in the conference tourney - or any other postseason event - following their self-imposed sanctions for issues dating back to previous seasons. Syracuse has alternated wins and losses in its last seven contests and is beginning a three-game stretch against top 10 opponents.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SYRACUSE (17-10, 8-6 ACC): No Syracuse player has ever led a conference in 3-point percentage, but Michael Gbinije currently leads the league at 49.2 percent (32-of-65) in conference games. The junior had made multiple 3s in six straight games before going 0-of-2 from long range in Saturday’s 65-61 loss to Pittsburgh - a game in which Rakeem Christmas posted his 10th double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange are banged up entering Tuesday as guard Trevor Cooney is battling a sore back while forward Tyler Roberson received five stitches above his eye during Saturday’s loss.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (24-4, 12-3): The Fighting Irish entered the week ranked 10th in the nation in scoring (79.8) and second in field-goal percentage (51.3) after improving both of those figures their last time out. In Saturday’s 87-70 triumph at Boston College, Notre Dame shot a blistering 66 percent and also was on fire from 3-point range (7-of-13) and the foul line (10-of-12) as six players scored in double figures. Freshman forward Bonzie Colson was 8-of-9 from the field against the Eagles and is shooting 17-of-22 over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame G Jerian Grant has posted back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 17 points, 10.5 assists, four rebounds and three steals in the last two contests.

2. Irish G-F Pat Connaughton has one turnover in 132 minutes over his last four outings.

3. In his last six games, Cooney is 10-of-50 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 61