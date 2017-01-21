Preview: Syracuse at Notre Dame

No. 15 Notre Dame will look to stay hot from long range but with a better result when it hosts Syracuse on Saturday. The Fighting Irish made 15-of-21 from beyond the arc but still lost 83-80 Wednesday at No. 12 Florida State, snapping a seven-game winning streak.

According to College Basketball Reference, Notre Dame is the 19th team since 2010-11 to make 15 or more 3-pointers while shooting over 70 percent from the field — and the first to lose. "That was the only stuff we were getting because it is hard to score on them inside because they block everything,” coach Mike Brey told reporters after the loss. “That is how we were surviving." The Orange barely can say they are surviving as they remained winless in six games away from home with a 85-68 loss Monday at No. 9 North Carolina. It wasn’t all bad as Syracuse shot 44.1 percent from the field, including 10 of 24 on 3-point attempts, in what longtime coach Jim Boeheim called the team’s "best road game” of the season.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (11-8, 3-3 ACC): Sophomore forward Tyler Lydon scored 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting against the Tar Heels to go with seven rebounds in 39 minutes. He has 42 points and is shooting 71 percent from the floor in two games since a two-point, 1-for-5 performance at Virginia Tech. Freshman guard Tyus Battle continued his strong play with 13 points at North Carolina — his fourth straight game in double figures — and has seven steals against only two turnovers the past two games.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (16-3, 5-1): Guards Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell led the 3-point barrage against the Seminoles, combining to hit seven of their 10 attempts and scoring 35 points. But the duo also committed 10 of the team’s season-high 18 turnovers after the Fighting Irish entered the game averaging the second-fewest in the nation (9.4). Vasturia and Farrell are two of four players scoring at least 13.9 a game for Notre Dame, led by junior forward Bonzie Colson at 15.5.

TIP-INS

1. Vasturia had made 100 consecutive starts and is one of four players in program history to reach triple digits, joining Pat Connaughton (139, 2012-15), Chris Thomas (128, 2001-05) and Pat Garrity (111, 1994-98).

2. Syracuse has won the past four meetings and seven of the last eight to lead the series 29-18.

3. Graduate transfer G Andrew White III leads the Orange with 15.8 points and has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 80, Syracuse 69