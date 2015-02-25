Cooney, Johnson step up for Syracuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Syracuse star Rakeem Christmas took a seat with 5:19 left in the game after fouling out in Tuesday night’s game against No. 9 Notre Dame.

That’s when junior guard Trevor Cooney and sophomore forward B.J. Johnson took action.

Cooney scored seven of his 11 points in the final 5:29, and Johnson scored five of his 19 points in the final 42 seconds, and Syracuse survived without Christmas on the floor in the final minutes to upset No. 9 Notre Dame, 65-60.

Christmas, who reached the 1,000-point plateau in his career with his second basket, finished with 14 points and fouled out with Syracuse (18-10, 9-6 ACC) holding a 49-41 lead.

Freshman forward Bonzie Colson led Notre Dame with 16 points. Notre Dame’s Jerian Grant, who entered the game averaging 17.0 points a game, scored 13 points but was 2-of-8 from the field and missed five 3-point attempts.

Boeheim didn’t take Christmas out of the game when he picked up his fourth foul with 13:47 left because of the effectiveness of the Orange 2-3 zone. Syracuse led 44-35 at the time and Notre Dame was unable to get the deficit below six over the next eight minutes.

“I just think our defense overall was pretty good tonight,” Boeheim said. “We didn’t get them comfortable and they missed threes. Notre Dame makes threes. That’s how they win. If they shoot 3-22, you should beat them.”

After Christmas fouled out, Notre Dame fought back, getting to within 49-45 with 4:50 remaining on a transition hoop by Colson following a defensive rebound.

Cooney and Johnson struck back.

Cooney hit a hand-in-the-face long jumper from the corner with two seconds left on the shot clock to push the Orange lead to 51-45 with 4:11 left. He added a 3-pointer and a layup over the next two-plus minutes, extending the lead to 56-49 with 1:44 left.

“I thought Cooney’s two shots, those broke our back, especially the one in the corner,” Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey said. “If you get a stop there, maybe it’s interesting. The one he hit in front of their bench was really a difficult stop.”

Notre Dame fought back, closing to 57-54 with 43 seconds left on a 3-pointer from the wing by senior guard Pat Connaughton.

Johnson then stepped up to keep the Orange on top.

Notre Dame used three free throws by Grant after a foul by Syracuse sophomore guard Ron Patterson to pull within two points at 59-57, but Johnson broke away for a dunk and was fouled, connecting for a 62-57 lead with 30 seconds left, and the Orange held on for the win.

Johnson, who didn’t score in ACC action until Syracuse’s ninth league game, now has back-to-back double figure games in conference play, and has reached double figures in three of his last five games. The only other game he reached double figures in this season was the season-opener, when he hit a career-high 19 that he tied against the Irish on Tuesday.

“I‘m just playing with confidence, and my teammates are playing with confidence in me as well,” Johnson said. “I think it’s just a good situation when that happens. I‘m always confident in myself, but there’s always more that I can do.”

Brey credited the Syracuse defense with slowing down his club, which averages 79.8 points a game.

“Their defense just stalled us,” Brey said. “I thought we had some great looks from the three-point line, and you’ve got to make a few more of those to feel comfortable against their defense. I thought our defense was good enough to escape, and I love how we kept fighting and scratching, even though there wasn’t much rhythm to the game.”

Notre Dame entered the game second in the nation in field-goal shooting, hitting 51.3 percent (including 40 percent from 3-point range). The Fighting Irish hit 5-of-24 in the first half and shot 34.7 percent overall after shooting a season-best 66 percent against Boston College.

NOTES: Syracuse has locked up its 44th consecutive winning season, the top streak in Division I. ... Christmas has scored in double figures in 26 of his last 28 games. ... Notre Dame’s 24-4 record entering the game is its best 28-game mark since the 1973-74 Irish were 25-3. ... Tuesday’s game is the first for the Orange to Notre Dame since the Irish knocked off then No. 1 Syracuse 67-58 on Jan. 21, 2012. ... The Irish entered the game with a 16-1 home record this season.