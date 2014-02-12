Preview: Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Syracuse puts its undefeated record on the line Wednesday when the top-ranked Orange visit No. 23 Pittsburgh in search of its school-record 24th straight victory. The best start to a season in modern Syracuse history includes a five-point home victory over the Panthers back on Jan. 18. Pittsburgh responded from that defeat with back-to-back wins but has not won in regulation in any of its last four games - losing to Duke and Virginia at home before squeaking out wins against Miami in overtime and Virginia Tech in double OT.

Panthers coach Jamie Dixon admitted this week that “we haven’t played great as of late. That’s got to change. We’ve got to get better.” But the Orange know that they can play better, as well, as they have failed to reach 70 points in seven of their last eight games and rank just 187th in the nation in scoring average (71.1). Pittsburgh led the first matchup by three points with under three minutes left, prompting senior swingman Lamar Patterson to say this week, “I am real confident. We want another shot at them because we let one go there. It is going to be a fun game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (23-0, 10-0 ACC): The biggest issue for the Orange at the moment is a lack of depth, as forward DaJuan Coleman (knee) is already out for the season and C Baye Moussa Keita injured his knee against Clemson on Sunday, leaving his status up in the air for Wednesday’s contest. “If Baye isn’t able to go Wednesday, that’s a little concern,” said Syracuse senior C.J. Fair. “They’re a team that likes to get it inside. You know they’re going to want to take advantage of that opportunity.” Fair leads the team with 16.8 points per game while Jerami Grant (12.8 points, seven rebounds) and Rakeem Christmas (5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds) must also play big without Coleman and perhaps Keita as well.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (20-4, 8-3): Historically, Pittsburgh has been one of the teams that has had the most success penetrating Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense. “We match up well,” Pitt point guard James Robinson said. “Our coaches do a really good job getting us prepared. We work on our zone offense every day in practice. We know they are long and athletic. We can’t be passive against them. We’ve got to be aggressive.” Patterson has generally been the team’s best player this season, but his scoring average has dipped to 17.2 as he has scored 13.5 points on 27.5 percent shooting over his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh F-C Talib Zanna (12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds) also has struggled over his last four games to the tune of 7.5 points on 37.5 percent shooting.

2. Syracuse PG Tyler Ennis has committed more than two turnovers in a game only once this season.

3. Orange G Trevor Cooney is 14-of-21 from 3-point range over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 77, Syracuse 64