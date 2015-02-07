Preview: Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Their last time out, Syracuse and Pittsburgh both had to complete a fierce rally to escape with a win. Both would love to notch a less stressful victory when they match up Saturday on Pitt’s home floor. The teams last met on Feb. 12 of last season, when Tyler Ennis stunned the Panthers’ crowd with a 35-footer at the buzzer to give the Orange a two-point win.

That dramatic win pushed the 2013-14 Syracuse team to 25-0, but NBA defections and injuries have left the team in the middle of the pack in the ACC this season. The Orange finished with a 15-4 run on Tuesday en route to a 72-70 win against Virginia Tech and then announced Wednesday that they were self-imposing a postseason ban for 2015 as a result of previous infractions. Meanwhile, Pitt trailed Bryant with just over a minute left Monday before fighting for a 72-67 triumph.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SYRACUSE (15-7, 6-3 ACC): Michael Gbinije made the game-winning jumper with 0.1 seconds left against Virginia Tech as Syracuse avoided its fourth loss in five games. “This comeback ranks up there with any that I’ve ever been a part of, given the circumstances of the game,” said Orange coach Jim Boeheim, whose team continues to receive terrific play out of Rakeem Christmas. The senior center had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks on Tuesday and has scored as many points this season (402) as his sophomore and junior seasons combined.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-8, 4-5): The Panthers, who are eying their third straight victory, have recorded their last five wins by an average of 4.8 points. Sophomore forward Jamel Artis blew away his previous career high by scoring 32 points against Bryant and later admitted to reporters: “This game shouldn’t have been close. We probably underestimated them.” Artis is a good 3-point shooter, but the other top scorers for Pitt - Michael Young, James Robinson and Cameron Wright - are a combined 21-of-86 (24.4 percent) from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Young is 0-of-8 from 3-point range this season after hitting a respectable 35.7 percent a season ago.

2. Christmas has seven steals in his last two games after totaling eight steals in his previous 10 contests.

3. In his last five games, Syracuse G Trevor Cooney is 11-of-44 from long range.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 58, Syracuse 53