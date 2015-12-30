Preview: Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh enjoyed a fairly uneventful run through its non-conference slate, losing to a good Purdue team while defeating 10 small-conference schools. Still, the performance was enough to get the Panthers into the Top 25, and they’ll aim to defend their No. 25 spot in the rankings Wednesday against visiting Syracuse.

Both teams are streaking a bit heading into their ACC opener. Pitt has won six in a row, capped by a 79-73 win over Western Carolina its last time out, while Syracuse defeated Texas Southern over the weekend to record its third straight victory. The Panthers have won the last two meetings between the teams, including a 65-61 triumph on Feb. 21 as Chris Jones tied his career high with 19 points. Jones has not scored more than 15 points in any game this season, but Michael Young and Jamel Artis are both enjoying terrific offensive seasons for the Panthers.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SYRACUSE (10-3): Michael Gbinije and Trevor Cooney combined for 29 points in the 80-67 win over Texas Southern on Sunday, but the Orange are still seeking more consistency heading into ACC action. “It was decent at times,” said Cooney, who shot 4-for-8 from the arc. “Offensively, it was good. Defensively, it was good at times. But for us to beat better teams and conference teams, we have to be better all the time.” Cooney has recovered from a slow start to drain at least three 3-pointers in five of his last six games, upping his 3-point percentage to 35.1 percent for the year.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (10-1): Young averages a team-high 17.4 points and has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in 10 of his team’s 11 games. Artis (15.5 points) scored a career-high 29 points against Western Carolina in a crisp shooting performance that saw him go 10-of-14 from the field and 8-of-8 from the foul line. James Robinson averages 10.6 points and has registered 59 assists against only nine turnovers this season, including seven games without a single turnover.

TIP-INS

1. After averaging 5.5 free-throw attempts in his first eight games, Gbinije has been to the foul line a total of 10 times in his last five contests.

2. The last nine meetings between the teams have all been decided by 10 points or fewer.

3. Pitt, which is normally known for its defense, has shot at least 50 percent from the field in seven of its 11 games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 67, Syracuse 62