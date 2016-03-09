Preview: Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

Eighth-seeded Pittsburgh meets No. 9 seed Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon in a matchup at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C., that could result in much more than a second-round ACC tournament victory. Pittsburgh has dropped two in a row and six of nine while the Orange lost four of their last five and the teams sit on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Panthers are in a better position with 20 wins, including a pair of double-digit triumphs against Syracuse, but another loss could put them in jeopardy with the amount of at-large bids shrinking. “I think we are really confident,” point guard James Robinson told the Pittsburgh Gazette. “Everybody is 0-0 right now, so whatever happened at the end of the season is over. It is time to make a run.” The Orange squandered opportunities down the stretch, losing their last two to North Carolina and Florida State by five points apiece to remain at 19 victories. Second-team All-ACC selection Michael Gbinije has done his best for Syracuse of late, pouring in 24 points per game over the last three outings.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (19-12): Gbinije, a senior who started his career at Duke, is averaging 17.6 points overall and shoots 40.1 percent from 3-point range. Freshman forward Tyler Lydon stepped up in the last four games, averaging 15 points and draining 22-of-39 from the field, while senior guard Trevor Cooney needs to find his shooting touch after going 5-for-30 from 3-point range in the same span. Conference All-Freshman pick Malachi Richardson has made 66 from 3-point range, third on the team behind Gbinije (81) and Cooney (78).

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (20-10): Michael Young leads the team in scoring (16.1), rebounds (7.1) and shoots 54 percent from the field, but will need help if the Panthers are going to make a splash in the postseason. Robinson runs the show for Pittsburgh, averaging 10.4 points and standing second in the nation in assist-turnover ratio (4.37). Second-leading scorer Jamel Artis (14.4), who struggled the last two games (3-of-17 from the field, 0-for-7 behind the arc), averaged 19.5 points and 10 rebounds in the two victories over Syracuse this season.

TIP-INS

1. Robinson is nine assists shy of becoming the fifth Pittsburgh player with 600 in his career and boasts at least one in a school-record 92 straight games.

2. Syracuse F Tyler Roberson leads the team and is ninth in the league at 8.2 rebounds per game, grabbing 11 against North Carolina on Feb. 29.

3. The Panthers, who have beaten the Orange four straight times, are 19-0 when scoring 70 or more points this season.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 71, Syracuse 64