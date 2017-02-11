Three weeks ago, Syracuse wasn’t sure it would qualify for the NIT postseason tournament, let alone the Big Dance. However, coming off their most exciting victory of the season, the Orange can again dream about a NCAA Tournament invite as they seek to extend their season-best winning streak to six games when they travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Freshman Tyus Battle, who had just one hoop all night, drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer Tuesday night as Syracuse bounced back from a nine-point, second-half deficit to beat Clemson 82-81. Andrew White scored 23 points, while Tyler Lydon finished with 17 and nine rebounds as Syracuse came back from a double-digit deficit for the third time during the current winning streak, which included a win over No. 15 Florida State and another over 13th-ranked Virginia. "If we let go of this game, there's a chance we let go of our season,'' White told Syracuse.com. "We don't know how the chips are going to fall toward the end of the year. We need every game. I went into this game, last game and the two before that assuming that our season was on the line." While Syracuse is soaring, Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game losing streak with Wednesday’s 83-72 win over Boston College.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-9, 8-4 ACC): The 6-7 White (17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds) has been the catalyst for the Orange during their spurt, averaging 25 points, four 3-pointers and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the floor, 42 percent from the arc and 89 percent from the line. Other than his 23-point performance in a 66-62 win over the Cavaliers last Saturday, the 6-6 Battle (10.3 points) has struggled, scoring 30 points on 10-of-33 shooting in the other four games during the win streak while playing between 33 and 40 minutes in each game. Lydon, perhaps the most valuable player on the team, averages 14 points on 50 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers per game.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (13-11, 2-9): Senior forward Michael Young (20.8 points, 7.1 rebounds) scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half against the Eagles, and is shooting 28-of-47 in his last three games after going 14-of-54 in his previous four. Senior guard Jamel Artis, who entered the Boston College game as the ACC's leading scorer at 20.7 points per game, had only six points after spraining his right ankle 19 seconds into the game. Either Young or Artis have led the Panthers in scoring in 50 of the past 57 games, including 23 of 24 contests this season.

TIP-INS

1. White scored 21 points while G John Gillon added 20 and 11 assists to counter 23 points from Artis and 17 from Young on Jan. 7 as the Orange snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.

2. Young has moved into 10th place all-time in scoring at Pittsburgh (1,687) and needs five rebounds to reach 800 and move into the top 10 in program history in that category.

3. Pitt freshman G Justice Kithcart, who hadn’t made a shot from the field in 41 days or a 3-pointer since the team's season opener on Nov. 11, went 3-for-3 beyond the arc for nine points Wednesday filling in for Artis.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 82, Pittsburgh 73