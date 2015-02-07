FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh 83, Syracuse 77
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 7, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh 83, Syracuse 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pittsburgh 83, Syracuse 77: Jamel Artis remained hot by recording 20 points and 10 rebounds to fuel the host Panthers past the Orange in ACC action.

Pittsburgh (16-8, 5-5 ACC) won its third straight game - the second in a row courtesy of Artis, who added five assists and three steals Saturday - five days after blowing away his previous career high with 32 points against Bryant. Reserves Sheldon Jeter and Chris Jones combined for 33 points on 13-of-18 shooting while James Robinson and Michael Young added 13 points apiece.

Rakeem Christmas and Michael Gbinije each scored 23 points to pace the Orange (15-8, 6-4), who were playing their first game since the school self-imposed a postseason ban for 2015 due to sanctions from previous years. Christmas contributed 12 rebounds and six blocks but also committed five of his team’s 14 turnovers.

The Orange led 72-71 with just over three minutes left when three straight Panthers possessions ended in baskets by Jeter, Artis and Jeter again, giving the hosts a 77-73 lead. Artis made a big 3-pointer with just over a minute to play before Jeter scored on a putback with 31.2 seconds remaining to make it 82-77.

Gbinije and Christmas combined for 23 first-half points as Syracuse held a 40-38 advantage at halftime despite leading by 10 with less than seven minutes to go. Christmas’ dunk with 16:11 remaining gave the Orange a six-point edge, but Jones tied it at 49-49 with a pair of 3-pointers before Gbinije later forged a 61-61 deadlock with a shot from beyond the arc with 8:42 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse G Trevor Cooney was 1-for-7 from beyond the arc and is 12-for-51 from 3-point range over his last six games. ... Young, who grabbed 11 rebounds, has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season. ... Pittsburgh’s bench outscored its Syracuse counterparts 33-3.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.