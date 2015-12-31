Pittsburgh 72, Syracuse 61

Jamel Artis just missed a triple-double and Pittsburgh started its ACC season off win a win, topping Syracuse, 72-61, Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

Artis, a junior forward, was a thorn in the middle of the Orange’s 2-3 zone all night, scoring, distributing and rebounding. He scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added nine rebounds and eight assists -- game highs in both categories.

It was the third consecutive win for the Panthers against the Orange, as they swept the series last season. Pittsburgh, which moved to 11-1, dominated the glass all night and outrebounded Syracuse 43-25 with 19 of those boards coming on the offensive end. Junior forward Michael Young added 15 points and seven rebounds for Pittsburgh, which also got 11 points off the bench from junior forward Sheldon Jeter -- including four in a row late to help put the game away.

Junior forward Tyler Roberson and senior guard Trevor Cooney each had 15 points for Syracuse, which has interim coach Mike Hopkins at the helm while Jim Boeheim serves a suspension. Senior forward Michael Gbinije had 14 points and seven assists, but the Orange went 16-for-25 at the foul line and were outscored 14-2 in the final three-and-a-half minutes.