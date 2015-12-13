St. John’s 84, Syracuse 72

Federico Mussini scored 17 points to power St. John’s in a 84-72 victory over rival Syracuse in nonconference action Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Mussini, a freshman guard, was one of six Red Storm players with nine or more points.

Red Storm graduate swingman Durand Johnson scored 15 points, sophomore forward Amar Alibegovic logged a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman forward Kassoum Yakwe added 15 points for St. John’s (7-3), which has won three of its last four.

Michael Gbinije, a freshman guard, scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half and freshman guard Malachi Richardson had 18 points for Syracuse (7-3), which was playing its third game without suspended head coach Jim Boeheim. The Orange fell to 1-2 without Boeheim on the sidelines.

Syracuse led 25-24 with 5:04 left in the opening half, but Mussini knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the final 4:41 to spark a 16-6 run that put St. John’s up 40-31 at halftime. The Orange cut their deficit to 79-72 with 3:19 remaining, but couldn’t come any closer.