Preview: Syracuse at Villanova

Seventh-ranked Villanova has had no major problems through the first month of the season, but the same cannot be said for Syracuse. The former Big East rivals meet Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where the Wildcats will look to remain undefeated on the year while the Orange are in desperate need of a quality win. Both teams were undefeated heading into last year’s matchup, which Syracuse won 78-62 behind 21 points from Trevor Cooney.

This time around, only the Wildcats’ record is unblemished after they pounded Temple 85-62 on Sunday. Eight of Villanova’s 10 wins have been by double digits, thanks in large part to a defense that is allowing 56.7 points per game. Syracuse’s defense is solid as well, but the Orange are 190th in the nation in scoring and are the worst 3-point shooting team in the country at 22.9 percent.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT SYRACUSE (6-3): Syracuse lost back-to-back games against Michigan and St. John’s before barely surviving Louisiana Tech, 71-69, at home on Sunday. Rakeem Christmas, the team’s leading scorer (16.4) and rebounder (8.9), made the game-winning jump hook with 2.2 seconds left to bail out the struggling Orange. “This team is not anywhere near a good basketball team - anywhere near,” coach Jim Boeheim told the media after his team committed 17 turnovers. “I’ve never said that since I’ve been here. Not that they couldn’t be (good). But they’re not.”

ABOUT VILLANOVA (10-0): Wildcats coach Jay Wright was singing a much happier tune after his team won Friday behind 20 points from Darrun Hilliard, who became the first Wildcat to reach 20 points in a game this season. “Good win for us against a tough team,” Wright said to reporters. “A Big 5 game to us is as big as a Syracuse game. But I can feel the vibe around the game and the energy coming from the team.” Dylan Ennis, whose brother Tyler starred for Syracuse last season, is the leading scorer for Villanova at 12.3 points while making 45.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Cooney made four 3-pointers against Louisiana Tech and played all 40 minutes, as did freshman point guard Kaleb Joseph, who is looking to bounce back after committing a career-high eight turnovers.

2. The Wildcats have scored at least 72 points in nine of their 10 games.

3. Villanova F JayVaughn Pinkston is scoring 9.1 points on 40 percent shooting after posting 14.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting a season ago.

PREDICTION: Villanova 79, Syracuse 61