Preview: Syracuse at Virginia

While Syracuse has garnered much of the attention in the ACC this season, it’s Virginia that has a chance to clinch the league title when it hosts the Orange on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Cavaliers, winners of 12 straight games, have not secured an outright league crown since 1980-81. The fifth-ranked Orange trail the Cavaliers by 1 1/2 games for first place and control their own destiny should they win their final three contests, beginning with Saturday’s showdown in Charlottesville.

“I think it’s very important,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of the possibility of winning the league crown. Of course, an ACC title also would mean a lot to Syracuse, which has lost two of its last five games - with the three wins coming by a total of five points - but still remains in contention for its first league crown since winning the Big East in 2011-12. “It’s important to me,” said Orange forward C.J. Fair. “Because it’s our first year in the ACC, we got off to a good start, and this is my last year. You want to get as many championships as possible.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (26-2, 13-2 ACC): Following back-to-back losses, Syracuse edged Maryland by two points on Monday as the team’s offensive struggles continued. The Orange entered Thursday’s action ranked 243rd in the nation in scoring (68.8) and have not surpassed 61 points in any of their last seven games. Tyler Ennis broke out a shooting slump with 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting against Maryland, but backcourt mate Trevor Cooney is shooting just 25 percent from the field and 5-of-25 from 3-point range over his last four games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (24-5, 15-1): Virginia also is not a dynamic offensive team, averaging 65.9 points to place 294th nationally, but Bennett’s team has won its last two games by a combined 46 points. The Cavs have allowed increasingly fewer points in each of their last four games, yielding 58, 53, 49 and then 40 in a 25-point win over Miami (Fla.) on Wednesday. London Perrantes was 5-of-5 from the field - 4-of-4 from 3-point range - against the Hurricanes and has not missed a shot from the field (7-of-7), 3-point arc (5-of-5) or foul line (1-of-1) over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia only averages 10 turnovers per game, with no one on the team committing more than 1.5.

2. Fair played 35 minutes against Maryland after logging at least 38 in 12 straight games.

3. Syracuse F Jerami Grant missed the second half against the Terrapins due to a back injury but said “I’ll be fine to play this weekend.”

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, Syracuse 61