Preview: Syracuse at Virginia

After coach Jim Boeheim’s return from a nine-game suspension resulted in an 84-73 loss to North Carolina two weeks ago, Syracuse sat at 10-7 - its worst start since 1996-97 - and any NCAA Tournament hopes looked dismal. However, the Orange have won three consecutive games, including a 64–62 triumph at Duke on Monday, and another victory Sunday at No. 13 Virginia will have Syracuse right back in the postseason conversation.

Citing improved defense since his return, Boeheim told the team after the Duke win in a video posted to Twitter, that “we have a long ways to go, a lot of work to do, but at least we’re back in the hunt.” In the victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 6-8 junior Tyler Roberson had 14 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, the most by a visitor in Duke history and tying the Syracuse record with 12 offensive boards. ”It’s really just knowing your teammates, knowing what shots they take,“ Roberson said of his third consecutive double-double.” Struggling Virginia got 20 points and four assists from senior guard Malcolm Brogdon in a bounce-back performance as the Cavaliers ended Clemson’s five-game winning streak on Tuesday by winning for just the second time in five games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SYRACUSE (13-7, 3-4): Senior guards Michael Gbinije (career-high nine assists) and Trevor Cooney (game-high four 3-pointers) and freshman Malachi Richardson all registered 14 points in the win over Duke. Roberson has scored in double figures in five straight games and has 40 points and 45 rebounds – 24 offensive – in the last three. The 6-7 Gbinije leads the team in scoring (17.1) and assists (4.6) while sharpshooter Cooney adds 14 points, 56 3-pointers and 37.3 percent shooting from the arc.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (14-4, 3-3): Brogdon (team-best 16.8 points on 43 percent shooting) shot just 4-of-17 in Sunday’s loss to Florida State but was 7-of-11 against the Tigers. ”It always looks good when you make shots, but (Brogdon) rarely (forced anything),” coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “He was aggressive when he needed to, and we need him to score.” Senior forward Anthony Gill (14.8 points) reached double figures for the 21st straight game with 12 points against Clemson, and Isaiah Wilkins, a 6-7 sophomore, scored a career-best 10 in 23 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. The game was rescheduled from Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather.

2. Virginia has won both contests since Syracuse joined the ACC, including a 59-47 win a season ago behind 17 points and seven offensive rebounds by Gill.

3. Virginia is 11-1 when outrebounding opponents and held Clemson to two offensive rebounds. Syracuse registered 26 offensive boards against the Blue Devils.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 68, Virginia 66