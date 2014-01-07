Preview: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Syracuse is coming off one of its lowest-scoring victories in its ACC debut, although points don’t figure to be nearly as hard to come by Tuesday when it travels to Virginia Tech. The second-ranked Orange escaped with a 49-44 home victory Saturday against Miami (Fla.), tied for their fewest points in a victory since 2004 and the first time they failed to reach 50 in a regulation win since 1962. “When you get into league play, everyone has games like this,” coach Jim Boeheim said.

Boeheim is well aware that little is going to come easy in Syracuse’s new conference, although the Hokies’ scoring defense appears to be much more forgiving (147th in the country) than Miami’s (12th). Virginia Tech won its conference opener over the Hurricanes on Dec. 8, but followed it with a 30-point loss to Virginia Commonwealth and three-point setback to North Carolina-Greensboro. The Hokies got back on track Tuesday, however, with an 82-66 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT SYRACUSE (14-0, 1-0 ACC): Boeheim opted not to play DaJuan Coleman for the second straight game, stating he wanted to “give him another day” in order to give his forward more time to heal from a bone bruise near his left knee. Jerami Grant received another start as a result, but managed a season-low five points despite playing a season-high 38 minutes. Despite his status as the team’s third-leading scorer, Grant is still limited somewhat offensively - only nine of his 55 made field goals have come outside the paint.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-5, 1-0): The Hokies, who have lost more players to injury than any other team in the ACC, played their second straight game without second-leading scorer Adam Smith (calf strain), who is questionable for Tuesday – as is second-leading rebounder C.J. Barksdale. After totaling 16 points and three rebounds during Virginia Tech’s two-game slide, Jarell Eddie bounced back with 17 points and nine boards against the Hawks. Prior to his two-game slump, Eddie had averaged 20.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over his five previous contests.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse’s Trevor Cooney (45) and Eddie (42) rank first and second, respectively, in the ACC in 3-pointers.

2. Virginia Tech’s 23-point halftime lead against the Hawks was its largest since holding a 39-point advantage over Mount St. Mary’s in 2011.

3. The Hokies have lost each of the last four meetings between the schools by at least 11 points and not defeated the Orange since 1978.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 73, Virginia Tech 62