Preview: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Syracuse and Virginia Tech endured their share of ups and downs throughout the non-conference portion of their schedules. On Saturday, the Orange visit the Hokies in the ACC opener for both schools. Syracuse has lost both of its road games - a tight setback at Michigan on Dec. 2 and an overtime loss on Villanova’s home court 18 days later.

Orange senior Rakeem Christmas contributed 19 points and nine rebounds to fuel Syracuse’s 61-44 victory over Cornell on New Year’s Eve, bringing his averages to 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds - both team highs. “Rak’s great at getting position,” junior guard Trevor Cooney said. “Not many people in the country are going to be able to stay with him, so when he gets position, we get him the ball.” Virginia Tech doesn’t necessarily have a go-to guy, but it has two double-digit scorers, Adam Smith and Justin Bibbs, both of whom are dangerous from 3-point range.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SYRACUSE (9-4): The Orange have had a different player step up in each of the last three games. Before Christmas carried the team past Cornell, it was junior Michael Gbinije who set a career high with 24 points against Long Beach State, six days after Cooney made four 3-pointers en route to 20 points in a win against Colgate. The Orange have won three straight since the overtime loss to the Wildcats and are seeking their first four-game winning streak since starting last season 25-0.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-5): The Hokies have won seven of their nine home games this season, including each of the last four, but they are coming off an 82-51 setback at West Virginia on Tuesday. Unlike Syracuse, which is 316th nationally in 3-point shooting, Virginia Tech is 14th in the country with a 40.6 shooting percentage from outside the arc. Leading scorer Smith (12.2) is a 47.5 percent 3-point shooter - slightly better than his two-point field-goal percentage - while Bibbs (12 ppg) has made 47.6 percent of his 3s.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse F Chris McCullough began his freshman season with eight straight double-digit scoring efforts but has not surpassed seven points in any of the last five games.

2. Virginia Tech committed 25 turnovers its last time out, including eight by Bibbs and six by Smith.

3. Cooney made three 3-pointers last season as Syracuse won 72-52 at Virginia Tech.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 63, Virginia Tech 60