Preview: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Syracuse might be on the verge of turning around its disappointing season but there still is one key result missing: a win away from home. The Orange hope to change that Tuesday when they travel to Virginia Tech.

The Hokies earned the program’s first Top 25 ranking in six seasons with a 12-1 start — capped by a 14-point win over Duke on Dec. 31 — but have lost their last two games by double digits to tumble out of the poll. "We have to figure out defensively how to do better, and our turnover rate has to significantly drop. The things that we're doing bad, we're doing real bad," coach Buzz Williams said after a 93-78 loss at Florida State on Saturday. Syracuse had been doing a lot of things real bad during a disastrous 8-6 start that featured zero wins against teams from power conferences and an 0-4 mark in road or neutral-court games. The Orange remedied the first part with two double-digit victories at home last week: 70-55 over Miami on Wednesday and 77-66 against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SYRACUSE (10-6, 2-1 ACC): The Orange’s sudden surge coincides with longtime coach Jim Boeheim’s move to shorten the rotation and insert graduate transfer John Gillon at starting point guard. Gillon has responded by matching his career high in assists with 11 in each of the past two games. "John was really, really good in his floor game," Boeheim told reporters of Gillon, who also scored 20 points against Pitt. "It was just about as good as you can get making plays and controlling the game."

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (12-3, 1-2): The Hokies have five players scoring in double figures but the supporting cast hasn’t been up to the task during the two-game slide. Reserves have totaled 20 points in the past two games combined and were outscored 35-6 against the Seminoles. Virginia Tech’s long-range touch also was lacking in the loss as it hit a season-low four 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. G Andrew White III leads the Orange in scoring (16.1) and has reached double figures in all but one game after a team-high 21 points against Pitt.

2. Likewise, F Zach LeDay leads the Hokies in scoring (16.3) and has failed to hit double digits in just one game.

3. Syracuse has won the past eight meetings and leads the all-time series 8-2.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 74, Virginia Tech 69