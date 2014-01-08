Syracuse uses late run to down Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- On Jan. 30, 1978, the Syracuse Orange lost the only men’s basketball game they ever played in Cassell Coliseum.

Nearly 36 years later, the Orange finally returned to Blacksburg as new members of the ACC.

Thanks to a balanced scoring effort and a 16-0 run late in the second half, Syracuse (15-0, 2-0) knocked off the Virginia Tech Hokies 72-52 on Tuesday night.

Four Orange players scored in double figures, led by 17 points from forward CJ Fair, the pre-season ACC Player of the Year selection.

Guards Tyler Ennis and Trevor Cooney combined for 24 points and eight assists to help the cause.

Sophomore forward Jerami Grant added a double-double off the bench, scoring 12 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech (8-5, 1-1) battled in the second half and made the score 44-40 after guard Ben Emelogu nailed a jumper with 14:44 remaining. The Hokies would get no closer though, as Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s team rattled off 16 consecutive points to put the game out of reach.

“Our ball movement was better,” Boeheim said of the 16-0 run. “We were a little more patient. Got better shot opportunities.”

Syracuse shot 46.7 percent from the floor, hitting nine three pointers and putting nine players into the scoring column.

“We’ve always been balanced,” Boeheim said. “I think that’s the best way to play in college basketball. If you can have good balance, you have a chance to be a good offensive team.”

Forward CJ Barksdale carried the Hokies on the offensive end despite having to play through the flu and nagging injuries to his ankle and knee. Barksdale finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Hokies’ leading scorer, forward Jarell Eddie, was stifled all night by Syracuse defenders. Eddie finished with six points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Virginia tech coach James Johnson pointed to Syracuse’s defensive effort as the reason for the Hokies scoring just 52 points.

“You can work on the zone, but you can’t work against that length and athleticism,” Johnson said. “They came out on our shooters.”

Virginia Tech and Syracuse traded punches for the first 6:22 before the Orange rattled off a 14-4 run and it looked like they might put the game away early.

The Hokies wouldn’t concede defeat, though, as guard Adam Smith found his touch from long range. Smith, who was questionable for the game with a calf injury, scored nine points in the first half, all from three-point range.

Syracuse took a 35-29 lead into the locker room at the half.

Despite recent struggles in the backcourt, the Hokies looked comfortable against Syracuse’s vaunted 2-3 zone in the early going.

Virginia Tech point guard Devin Wilson penetrated and created numerous open looks for his teammates. Eddie and Emelogu made consecutive 3-pointers to open the game.

“I thought we were confident coming out of the gate,” Johnson said. “I thought we came out ready to play.”

Syracuse started slowly on the offensive end, but Cooney got hot from the perimeter, finishing with eight points in the first half to spark the Orange.

NOTES: Syracuse entered Tuesday night’s game ranked second in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Orange have been ranked in 84 consecutive AP polls. ... Syracuse G Tyler Ennis finished with seven assists and one steal. Ennis entered the game ranked second in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.67). ... Both teams are back in action Saturday. Syracuse plays host to North Carolina. Virginia Tech is at home against Boston College.