Preview: Syracuse at Wake Forest

No. 2 Syracuse has proven throughout the season that it can win -- both at home and on the road -- but Wednesday’s visit to Wake Forest should present a particularly challenging obstacle for the Orange’s hopes at remaining undefeated. “We know going to Wake Forest is obviously very difficult,” Orange coach Jim Boeheim said, via Syracuse.com. “They’re very tough in their place. They haven’t lost at home and they’re obviously a very good basketball team.” Indeed, the Demon Deacons are a perfect 12-0 at Joel Coliseum, including wins this month against North Carolina, North Carolina State and Notre Dame.

What makes Wake Forest’s home record even more impressive is the fact that the team relies heavily on seven sophomores, including leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre and top rebounder Devin Thomas. “They’re comfortable at home,” coach Jeff Bzdelik said. “We have a young basketball team. They feed off the energy. We’ve got great fans here at Wake Forest.” Syracuse, which is looking to begin 20-0 for just the second time in school history, improved to 4-0 on the road with Saturday’s win at Miami.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SYRACUSE (19-0, 6-0 ACC): Orange leading scorer C.J. Fair (16.6) has played 159 of a possible 160 minutes over the last four games while freshman point guard Tyler Ennis isn’t far behind at 151. Ennis’ assist-to-turnover ratio is approaching 4-to-1, thanks in large part to the sharpshooting of Trevor Cooney (41.6 percent from 3-point range), who has made multiple 3s in nine straight games. Athletic forward Jerami Grant has been terrific this season, averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 boards, but the sophomore knows his limits as he has only attempted five 3-pointers, making none.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-6, 4-3): The Demon Deacons have won three of four following a stretch in which they lost three of four -- all by double digits -- sandwiched around a home victory against North Carolina. Thomas is the leading rebounder in the ACC at 8.5 per game, but the 6-9 forward has not reached double figures in boards since four days before Christmas. Travis McKie (10.2 points) has really struggled over his last six games, shooting 7-of-10 against Virginia Tech last week but only 6-of-29 in the other five games since the win over the Tar Heels.

TIP-INS

1. The only other time Syracuse has won 20 straight games to begin the season was in 2011-12. The Orange have never started 21-0.

2. Boeheim was “disappointed” in his bench play against Miami, as the Orange reserves totaled four points - all by C Baye-Moussa Keita.

3. Syracuse won the only prior matchup between the schools back in 2001.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 70, Wake Forest 66