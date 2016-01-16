Preview: Syracuse at Wake Forest

Syracuse picked the right time to get its first ACC victory, given the Orange now embark on a difficult three-game road trip featuring visits to sixth-ranked Duke and No. 11 Virginia. The swing starts Saturday at Wake Forest, and coach Jim Boeheim knows what awaits, telling reporters after Wednesday’s 62-40 victory over Boston College his focus is on better play and not on the difficulty of the opposition.

“I think we haven’t been good enough,” Boeheim said. “We have to get better. We have to play better.” Wednesday was a start – Syracuse holding the Eagles to 31.9 percent shooting and four Orange players scored in double figures – and now the task is to carry that effort on the road to Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons have allowed 91 or more points twice in losing three of their first four conference contests. Six players scored in double figures but surrendered 24 points off 17 turnovers – and allowed four points on a technical foul and a flagrant foul – in a 93-91 loss Wednesday at Virginia Tech. “I have to display much better leadership with our guys in practice and not let those things happen,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning told reporters afterward.

TV: Noon ET, RSN

ABOUT SYRACUSE (11-7, 1-4 ACC): The Orange are near the bottom of the ACC rankings in scoring at 70.3 points per game and their defense struggled at times during the losing streak. Michael Gbinije leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points, ranking fourth in the ACC, and tops the conference in steals at 2.4 per contest, going for 14 points and four steals Wednesday. Freshman Malachi Richardson averages 13.3 points per game, fifth in the ACC among freshman, and is averaging a team-best 16.4 points in ACC play.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-6, 1-3): Nothing was wrong with the Demon Deacons’ offense Wednesday, Wake Forest shooting a season-best 58.9 percent from the field as Codi Miller-McIntyre scored a season-best 22 points, but were shredded defensively for 32 points by Virginia Tech’s Justin Bibbs. Wake Forest ranks last in the ACC, allowing 78.8 points per game. Devin Thomas posted his fourth consecutive double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) and ranks second in the ACC in rebounds (10.4) and eight in scoring (16.9).

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest lost a game decided by six points or fewer Wednesday for the first time this season; the Demon Deacons are 8-1 in such games after going 5-6 a season ago.

2. Syracuse G Trevor Cooney ranks second in the league in steals (1.8) as the Orange pace the ACC with 8.7 thefts per contest.

3. The Orange have won all three previous matchups against Wake Forest, beating the Demon Deacons in Syracuse 86-83 in overtime last season.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 72