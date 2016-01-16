Syracuse 83, Wake Forest 55
Guard Trevor Cooney scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half as Syracuse blew out Wake Forest 83-55 on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Forward Tyler Roberson’s 16 points and guard Michael Gbinije’s 15 points added to the onslaught for Syracuse (12-7, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won for the first time in five true road games. Forward Tyler Lydon added 11 points.
Forward Doral Moore had 10 points and forward Devin Thomas scored nine points to lead Wake Forest (10-7, 1-4).
Cooney hit three 3-pointers in the first 2 1/2 minutes. He had all 11 points in Syracuse’s 11-4 opening burst. He had 14 as the Orange were up 20-10.
It was 30-11 before the midway mark of the first half, but Wake Forest scored the next seven points. But Syracuse led 47-27 at the half on the way its second victory in a row.
Three Syracuse players had four fouls with more than 10 minutes remaining, but the Orange increased the margin to 73-41 with several fast-break baskets.
The Demon Deacons shot 35 free throws by the game’s might-minute mark but it did not matter.
At that point, Gbinije had four second-half dunks and Wake Forest had three total field goals after the break.